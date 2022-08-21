Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

It can be pleasurable to bring happiness to others. Sometimes, it comes at a cost. It was well worth it to bring some smiles and joy to the Green Valley News staff.

Recently, the glee meter ramped up. I took the Dan Shearer on a field trip. For the day. All day. Actually, we both benefitted as well. "Meandering" got to do some research. He got a reprieve from the silly season of politics.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?