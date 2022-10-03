Collaboration can be a tricky thing. Sorta like navigating a long-term relationship. Obstacles arise. When it lasts, there is this communication bond.
Before going further, this is an appropriate place for a confession. This writer does not embrace guidance.
It is a lifetime trait. In early grade school, back in ancient times, there existed a space on the report card asking for the teacher's appraisal.
"Works well with others."
The comments by teachers were less than laudatory.
Not a problem with Karen Walenga, longtime Green Valley News Get Out section editor. We did our thing for 13 years; she was at the paper 25.
She was a peach. She brought many attributes to her position. Patience and pleasantness were in the forefront.
Working with a bunch of writers with individualistic tendencies requires a certain skill set. Karen was a consummate pro.
A Western Michigan product, young Karen set out with friends to travel to warmer climes. She landed in Tucson in 1982.
After acquiring her master's degree in journalism at University of Arizona, Karen took a position with a premier mining magazine, "Paydirt," which covered the vast mining venues of Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and the far western states. A particular assignment stood out. In Spokane, she was dispatched into the bowels of the earth.
"It was an old mine," she recalled, "and it was pretty scary! But I loved the work. I met a lot of interesting people."
Changing venues, Karen had a stop in Casa Grande then became editor of the Santa Cruz Valley Sun, produced by the Green Valley News. Later, the Sahuarita Sun was born. Her longtime position was the now-named "Get Out!" section to the GV News. After more than 2,600 editions, it was time to say adios to her contributors and readers.
"I will miss the relationships in the newsroom, Karen added. "There are fond memories of the freelance writers I have worked with the last 25 years."
Walenga had some insights as well.
"It is important to find good content. That is what readers want. If you connect with them, they will stay with you."
Travel plans with Randy are on the front burner.
Mixed feelings exist while waving goodbye to the USS Walenga as it sails into retirement.
I am stuck in drydock.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone