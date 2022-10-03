Collaboration can be a tricky thing. Sorta like navigating a long-term relationship. Obstacles arise. When it lasts, there is this communication bond.

Before going further, this is an appropriate place for a confession. This writer does not embrace guidance.



Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?