Last of four parts
There was a great deal more to Tombstone than the bellicose participants
and the gun wars that have become legend. After all, the town was emphatically a mining camp; a village that was supported solely by the silver find.
Ed Schieffelin's prospecting was the genesis. He braved the hostile elements
of heat, snakes and Apaches to discover his mammoth silver find. The town's very name was a product of his macabre humor, evidence of his filing the claim "Tombstone.” Soldiers told him that his quest would find only his tombstone in the Southern Arizona desert.
He became fabulously wealthy, owned several elegant homes and, forever infected with the wanderlust of his profession, died in 1897 at a cabin in Oregon's wilderness, still pursuing the prospector's dream at age 48.
His body was shipped back to his triumph, and is buried northwest of town with a miner's marker.
George Goodfellow, prominent Tombstone physician, would have and should have eclipsed Wyatt Earp in the mythology of the town. His accomplishments were significant for the times.
He became known as the "gunfighter's doctor" due to his experimental surgeries on lead-penetrated patients. He even saved a few. Prior to his advanced work in that area, most every surgeon, Civil War inclusive, gave up on a gut-shot man. He also performed the first surgery of prostate removal. Mixed results occurred; removal successful, patient died.
Goodfellow willingly rode with posses and delighted in autopsy reports. One legendary report issued the following examination of a hung man. ''… cause was emphysema induced by strangulation, self induced or otherwise."
The brilliant (and arrogant) good doctor passed away from a mysterious crippling disease contracted in Mexico. He died in California in 1910 at age 55.
Henry Hooker represented the quintessential western rancher. His huge Sierra Bonita spread was started in 1867 and is still in existence. Henry introduced the highly successful Hereford breed to Arizona Territory.
He was a footnote in the Wyatt Earp story. He gave aid to the Earp party when they exited the area after the vengeance ride in 1882; for good reason, Earp's adversaries were cattle thieves.
Hooker died in LA in 1907 from a heart attack. He was 79. His daughter-in-law interviewed Wyatt in 1918. Her manuscript is an entertaining, but not all together accurate, account.
Nashville Franklyn Leslie, in any other town, would be the stuff that legends are constructed. A man of many parts: a congenial storyteller, ladies man, and stone-cold killer, all wrapped up in frontier fringes. Known to all as Buckskin Frank, he was aligned to no particular side during the Earp-Clanton war.
Frank bolstered his reputation by killing Mike Kileen. Kileen took exception to Frank's attention to his estranged wife. The surviving pair married shortly
after Mike was planted. Frank sometimes amused himself by having her stand at a wall in their house and shot profiles of the poor woman. She took this as a hint and left him.
Billy Claiborne, a would-be Cowboy hanger-on, challenged Frank in a Tombstone watering hole. Claiborne quickly became a Boot Hill resident.
Locals say Frank killed Johnny Ringo at Turkey Creek. (Frank was sighted in the vicinity at the right time). A noted drinker, Leslie returned to the ranch he occupied tanked up. His girlfriend Mollie was sitting on the porch with a cowhand. He shot both. She died and the cowhand survived to identify Frank as the perp. He was sent to Yuma for life, but got pardoned in 1896.
For the next 20 years, he sporadically shows up in the Oakland area, even listed in the 1920 census. The fitting conclusion for the enigma known as Buckskin Frank: birth unknown, death unknown.
Perhaps not a good fit for Tombstone lore but, nonetheless, a significant contributor was Endicott Peabody. He arrived in January 1882 from Boston. He was a 24-year-old not yet Episcopal minister. He was too late to give last rites for the OK Corral dead, but did interact with Wyatt Earp, crediting him with help in rebuilding the previously burned-out house of worship.
Peabody finished his mission and returned to Massachusetts and would eventually receive national recognition for his stewardship in founding Groton School, serving as headmaster from 1884 to 1940. Among the graduates under his guidance was FDR. He died in 1944 at 87.
Another luminary stood out among the womanhood of Tombstone. Nellie Cashman, an Irish woman who migrated from County Cork as a youngster, plied her trade and enhanced her iconic reputation. She was a entrepreneur, using her skills for trade and restaurants to make a living, along with prospecting.
But her lasting recognition, which followed her the rest of her life, was her caring nature. She deserved the title of "angel of the camp." Later, Nellie traveled to the Klondike gold strike. While there, she led a successful rescue party for some stranded pilgrims.
Nellie Cashman died in 1925 at 75.
There, of course, are many more denizens of Tombstone who were strong examples of Western frontier models.
For another time.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of the Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com