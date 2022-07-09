MEANDERING THE MESQUITE: A WHITE MAN TO BE TRUSTED

5th in a Series of Arizona Pioneers
History has a peculiar habit of waffling over time. One version, then another, show up to influence the public's perception of significant events. Make no mistake, the conflict between the U.S. Government and the American Indians is no exception. When one takes a deep breath and understands the various morphing of the facts, the truth usually resides on a middle ground.
Each side was justified. Each side was wrong. The events in mid-19th century Arizona Territory served well to that point.
The Apaches were a dangerous force that did much to impede Western expansion (often pompously labeled as Manifest Destiny). Just before, and after the Civil War, mistrust and misdeed were rampant. One of the more influential Apache leaders, Cochise was instrumental in the disruption of White advancement in New Mexico and Arizona Territories. Without rehashing details (this column has covered in the past some of the Apaches great chiefs), Cochise had some very good reasons for his hatred of white eyes; whether being the Army, the miners, the ranchers or the settlers.
The Army had its mission as well. The Apache often raided defenseless ranches and settlers. Their motive was plunder and they would not hesitate to torture and kill. However, there was one white man that Cochise would come to trust.
Tom Jeffords arrived in Arizona during the Civil War, as an officer of the California Column. He participated in several battles that turned the tide for the Union and vacated the Rebs from their Western positions. He stayed on after the War and ran a stage station.
Jeffords, born in New York, was a tall blue-eyed man who sported a reddish beard. Born in 1832, he made his way West via a multitude of occupations: boat captain, bridge builder, frontier lawyer and stage driver. His occupations led to many encounters with Native Americans, some not very pleasant. He lost many men to Apache raids while operating a stage line. He sought out a meeting with the great Cochise.
Jeffords later said, "Cochise killed 21 of my men and I made up my mind to meet him." He did just that, alone and unafraid. Cochise, knowing he was dealing with a man understood to be honest and trustworthy, parlayed with the gutsy Jeffords and formed a lasting bond. He considered Tom as a blood brother and would call him Taglito (red beard). This friendship paved the way for negotiations between the Army and the Apache. Jeffords would serve as a purveyor of messages.
In 1872 Jeffords escorted General Oliver Otis Howard to a meeting with Cochise. The entourage consisted of Jeffords, Howard, a packer, an interpreter, and two young Apaches. Howard won the respect of the Apache chief. O.O.Howard had lost an arm in the War. His reputation for sternness was well founded; he was deeply religious and often referred to as the "Christian General." Cochise was deeply impressed with his courage to travel to the Dragoons without armed support. Howard was equally taken by the simplicity, intelligence and candor of Cochise. A truce was reached that provided that Cochise's camp would control a large tract of their own. This gave them a reprieve from forced encampment at San Carlos, a reservation poorly conceived by the U..S Government. Cochise demanded that Jeffords be an official agent to deal with his people. The Apache Wars soon diminished.
However, like so many of these treaties, the U.S. would rescind the agreement. After Cochise died, the Army moved Cochise's people to San Carlos, Jeffords would visit the chief during his final days. Cochise, it is said, offered up his vision that they would both gather in a better place.
Jeffords was removed from his agent position in 1875, due to the heavy lobbying from miners and ranchers, who had branded him as an "Indian lover." He moved around Southern Arizona; mining in Tombstone and Dos Cabezas, finally settling north of Tucson at Owl Head Buttes. He died in 1914 and is buried in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Vayas Con Dios, Taglito.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writer of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com