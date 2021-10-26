Part 5
Last in a series
DAVY CROCKETT
"Kilt him a b'ar when he was only 3!"
In defense of my profession, this was not the manufacture of some delusional historic writer. It was from a ballad that introduced an early television show. We'll get to that later.
David Crockett (he always referred to himself as "David") was sure enough a prodigious mammalia theria slayer. Indeed, that is the basis of his elevated woodsman status during his lifetime.
What was written and absorbed into the fabric of the Tennessean was the simply unbelievable tally of 105 bears during a no-doubt exhausting hunting foray over a period of seven months in 1826. Doing some rudimentary math, which this author has a questionable grasp of, it amounts to "Ol Davy" (he was 40 years) killing a black bear every other day.
To what purpose? To augment the diet of whomever was in need. (The author was with a hunting party years ago that brought down a black bear. The following meal featured a roast.) Culinary tip: cook the bear meat for 24 hours, smother it with raw onions, serve it on a wooden plank. Throw away the meat and eat the board.
Crockett's childhood did much to etch his manhood. His father "lent " him out to pay off debts. That was a peculiar but not uncommon practice in the backwoods of that era. The boy-to-man transition culminated in a resourceful, rough hewn, but sometimes sophisticated woodsman who spent nearly all his life in the mountains of Tennessee. Note: he was not born on a mountain top, but spent most of his time there.
He became renowned, mostly due to his storytelling ability which culminated in an almanac bearing (no pun intended) his name. He also wrote (yes, he was literate) "A Narrative of the Life of David Crockett, of the State of Tennessee," two years before his death. This book was a basis for many biographies. On the whole, while it may spin a few big windies, it is a reliable source.
Crockett fought in the Creek Indian Wars under the command of Andrew Jackson, who would expand his legend with bigger things in the War of 1812. Ironically, Crockett would bump political heads with Jackson over the treatment of Indians. Davy was elected to Congress in 1826, lost in 1831 won in 1833 and lost again in 1835.
Remembering the Alamo
"David Crockett, the Man and the Legend" by James Atkins Shackford, does a good job tracing the legend. My favorite is "David Crockett, the Lion of the West," by Michael Wallis. Both books lean a bit too much on the hearsay history of Crockett, and his own autobiography, but they are very well detailed.
The manner of his death overshadowed all else. The Alamo, Texas and Crockett are permanently attached like sinew, tendon and bone. The glorified image of the 50-year-old woodsman, with a score of dead Mexicans at his feet, swinging "Old Betsy" is undeniable to generations of the Lone Star state. Truth be told, some documents that surfaced from the Mexican side had him captured with a few others.
Crockett and the other survivors were tortured and executed by orders of Santa Ana, (Several years ago, I spent time with Mark Laos. It was an interview of the long-standing ranch, which has a historic Army camp location on property. Near the end, he disclosed that two direct descendants were at the Alamo; one on each side. The winner buried the dead loser, after receiving permission. That was the only Texan body not incinerated by the Mexican Army. Some piece of history!)
Unlike the previous four legends (Billy the Kid, Custer, Earp and Hickock), distortions of history regarding Crockett emanated principally from a TV show. While it's true, the Wyatt Earp portrayal by Hugh O'Brian was a long running hit and Hickock (Guy Madison) was a less popular rendering, the Davy Crockett series, started in 1954, was an absolute blockbusting mega event for early television. Lord knows how many coon skin hats were marketed. It made Fess Parker, at 29, a national sensation. If you did not have a TV (I did not) you found a path to a friend that did.
Davy Crockett was, and is, a well-deserving icon, in his own time and whenever Western history is a discussion. He definitely was an anachronism.
He read Shakespeare to advance his writing skills.
As a man, he had shortcomings.
His first wife died early and he married again. He had children. He was not a good provider, often leaving for months. He often was in debt. His second wife took the kids and left him, tired of his shortage of responsibility.
He could be illogical and cunning; and most certainly brave. He left Tennessee in a foul mood after his congressional defeat. He was lured by the promise of land in Texas.
We are all suckers for flawed heroes.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian,Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America.