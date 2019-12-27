Half her life ago, when Lola Lee Loveall was in her mid-40s and living in California, she left a macramé class with another woman and as the two enjoyed coffee and conversation, the woman said she was on her way to a belly dancing class.
Intrigued, Loveall checked it out and saw belly dancing as “refreshing and a very different experience” even though she had gray hair at the time.
Her husband didn’t quite see eye-to-eye with her choice but, with her strong sense of self, Loveall took the enjoyable lessons.
“I liked the ambiance, the costumes, the exercise and the new friends — and I still consider myself a belly dancer,” the now-90-year-old said.
She’s kept a closet full of bare-midriff, glittery belly-dancer attire, and said she made most of them — about one a month — by herself. Some are made with metallic lace, sequins and other sparkling fabrics.
“In high school I was a bookworm. I was chunky and I wasn’t recognized. During those teen years, I was on the sidelines and didn’t date,” Loveall said matter-of-factly.
Her given name is Lola Lee, but when she danced she was “Lorelei.” She never worked or danced for money and didn’t see herself as a professional dancer. Her belly dancing was done for fun and pleasure, whether she was dressed as a cowgirl, Superman or Cinderella or entertaining in a seniors’ assisted-living residence.
“It’s the music, and action, and colors that gets seniors going,” she said with a glint of memorable pleasure.
Loveall remembers one woman who was asleep when this belly dancer came in to dance at an assisted living residence. Once the music and dancing started, the woman was up and moving a bit.
Loveall danced for one man for his 99th and 100th birthdays. After she finished rhythmically moving her belly and body, the man asked, “Where were you 30 years ago?”
Other memorable moments include belly dancing at the Grand Canyon, entertaining seniors and making her colorful closet of costumes.
“I’d go into class and be troubled by something, and when I came out, it was like I had a mental shower. I had a whole new outlook on life,” she said. “Belly dancing is happy. It keeps you alive. It’s supposed to show moods. It’s entertainment.”
And for Lola Lee Loveall, it continues to bring colorful and wonderful memories.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.