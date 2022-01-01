MAKING MINI MODEL CARS: Classic styles made of clay

As a kid, Tom Healy liked playing with model cars made of plastic. As an adult, he liked old cars but never owned one.
Now in retirement he has the time to create a fleet of model cars that he displays and sells at craft shows to car collectors and anyone who sees a model that brings back good old memories.
Healy has studied architecture and has done woodwork, but creating a miniature model of a car was a completely new endeavor when he started in 2018.
“The challenge was to see if I could do it (build a model car) and to what degree. I took a class at GVR’s clay studio and now I’m there six days a week,” model maker Healy pointed out.
To decide what model car, truck or station wagon to make, Healy looks for a vehicle that involves different construction techniques.
He’ll create a model on paper that’s larger than the model he’s going to make, then he cuts out the different parts, and uses the cutouts to make the clay components.
“I have to compensate for shrinkage in firings. I glaze after the first firing. The second firing is at a much higher temperature and there’s a formula for firing,” Healy explained.
On Oct. 30, he displayed many of his clay models at the Art-in-the-Park event at Desert Meadows Park and sold several of his clay creations.
“One couple from England stopped by and bought a green Ford tow truck. The woman bought it for her father, who drove a similar tow truck in his working years,” he said.
How does he wrap a clay model truck that’s going to travel to England?
“Lots of bubble wrap!”
In addition to selling several clay cars he had, he got a custom order for a 1955 Bentley from Green Valley resident Dr. George Orndorff.
“I asked Tom to recreate a clay model of the 55 Bentley R Type after seeing the presentation of his other clay car creations at the art show recently. The reproduction accuracy and use of enhancing backdrop dioramas, as well as the special artistry having the cars crafted in clay, stimulated me to ask him to create a likeness of my restored 1955 Bentley,” Orndorff explained.
“This is a car which has been a consistent show winner over the years I have owned it. I attempt to collect metal diecast models of the collector cars I’ve owned, but never had the opportunity for one created in clay before. Now I’m really looking forward to seeing the way he presents this classic for me with the appropriate backdrop, done also in clay,” he pointed out
“The attention to detail and scale of his other car models was very exciting to see; it was so different than the metal or plastic models we usually associate with representations of full size and drivable show cars. His work is excellent and I enjoy having replicas of my collector cars. This will be a unique one I believe,” Orndorff added.
Healy said the design work alone will take about eight hours. He’ll make templates and use them to cut out the clay parts he said of the beginning process.
After doing so much detail work to create a gleaming car of yesteryear, is it tough for him to see one of his cars sell?
“No, because I have the templates and can make another one. There’s the joy of seeing people appreciate what I’ve made,” he said with a grin.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.