Make the most with Family-Friendly Meals

It can be hard to ignore the rising costs of food, gas and other basic household items. Many families are especially feeling the burden of inflation at the grocery store.
However, you can make your hard-earned dollars stretch a little further at the supermarket and put delicious, nutritious meals on the table with these cost-saving tips from Healthy Family Project and by looking for the Produce for Kids logo in your local produce department. These produce companies give back to local communities and support nutrition education and information sharing.
Plan your meals. Making a plan for what meals will be on the menu each week can help you identify ingredients you can use in multiple recipes and save money by not adding items you may not use to your grocery list. Once your meals are planned and you head to the store, stick to your list to avoid unnecessary spending.
Opt for in-season produce. Typically, fresh fruits and vegetables cost more when out of season since they're not as readily available. Buying in-season produce also helps ensure you get better tasting fruits and veggies.
Keep ingredient lists short. Quick and easy meals the entire family can enjoy are often accompanied by shorter ingredient lists. For example, these recipes for Grilled Peach Flatbread with Goat Cheese and Mixed Berry Pizza with Oatmeal Coconut Crust both require 15 ingredients or less and can be on the table in half an hour, giving you more time to spend with those who matter most.
