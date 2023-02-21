On Sunday, March 5 the Green Valley Concert Band, led by Music Conductor and Director John Snavely, will offer a sparkling and delightful range of music to the concert theme "Made in America" at the Sahuarita District Auditorium.
Without giving away too much of the program, the audience will be treated to music by Leonard Bernstein, excerpts from Aaron Copland’s "Hoe-Down" from "Rodeo" and music from New York City that includes the sound of taxi horns and jazz club music.
“Come to Green Valley Concert Band’s ‘Made in America’ concert for a delightful potpourri of memorable American-flavored music including the wildly-raucous ‘Slava!’ by Leonard Bernstein, a Copland portrait including ‘Fanfare for the Common Man,’ music from ‘Rodeo,’ ‘Appalachian Spring’ and ‘El Salon Mexico,’" said Snavely.
This concert will also offer three special features.
Ballet Continental of Green Valley will perform an original dance choreographed by Emma Boerner to the music of "Bayou Breakdown." Boerner is a junior at the University of Arizona and will also dance at the concert.
Benjamin Garland, French Horn musician and Band and Orchestra Director at Sahuarita High School will play a solo from "The Glass Bead Game."
Snavely said throughout Garland’s teaching career, his ensembles have won numerous awards.
And Trombonist James Parcel will treat the audience to jazzy New Orleans-style music "Sliding Down the Mississippi" on his trombone.
The entertaining and enthusiastic March concert will conclude with marches from "Sousa March Carnival."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone