IMG-1836.JPG

Musicians play onstage. Front back to front: Tim McCarthy, David BeMiller, Les Jorgensen, Laura Roth and Jim Parcel.

On Sunday, March 5 the Green Valley Concert Band, led by Music Conductor and Director John Snavely, will offer a sparkling and delightful range of music to the concert theme "Made in America" at the Sahuarita District Auditorium.

Without giving away too much of the program, the audience will be treated to music by Leonard Bernstein, excerpts from Aaron Copland’s "Hoe-Down" from "Rodeo" and music from New York City that includes the sound of taxi horns and jazz club music.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

