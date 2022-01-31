Madcap fun with 'Crazyfingers' pianist

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Known as a talented pianist and entertaining performer, Gordon “Crazyfingers” Lindquist will entertain at Desert Hills Lutheran Church on Tuesday evening, February 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Lindquist was invited by the church’s Scandinavian Fellowship Group to return and entertain as he did a few years ago, said church member Susan Berke.
Lindquist now spends his winters in Mesa, Arizona, making his appearance easier to arrange than from his home in South Dakota.
Comfortable at the piano since age 5, he was inducted into the Dakota Musicians Hall of Fame in 2019. He has performed at the Norsk Hostfest in Minot, South Dakota, attracting an average of 70,000 Scandinavians every year for more than 35 years.
In addition to being an entertainer, Lindquist was a music professor. When teaching about the classical period he would use the movie “Amadeus” and show two of Mozart’s friends holding him upside down at a party while Mozart continues to play the piano in that position.
“I decided to try it at home on my piano and it worked for me,” Lindquist said. “Years ago, I would watch the Mickey Finn show, and a lady put a sheet over the piano keyboard and played. I do that and then put thick gloves on and continue the routine using thick leather mittens.”
The first time he used the sheet music antic routine was in Norway with accordionist Myron Floren, who played on the Lawrence Welk show.
Lindquist also does a routine where he slides off the bench and continues playing music while on the floor.
Berke said there will be a freewill offering to cover to cost of “Crazy Fingers” entertainment. Masks are required for the audience.
“Please bring your smiles and humor for a wonderful evening of entertainment,’ she said.
