It's time to celebrate Flag Day! Here in the United States, this special event is always celebrated on June 14, commemorating the adoption of the flag on June 14, 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.
For Green Valley’s large population of veterans, Flag Day is especially meaningful, and different HOAs honor the day in special ways.
On June 5 at 4 p.m., many of the 93 homeowners of Soledad HOA at Las Campanas gathered at the entrance on West Mountain Stone Drive to raise a spanking new flag on a new, solar-lit flag pole. In addition, they also raised a second flag to honor healthcare workers for their exceptional, ongoing work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Homeowner Kay Mallahan sang the The Star- Spangled Banner and, as the two flags were raised, Mike Finkelstein played Taps.
Speaking about Old Glory, homeowner John Grand pointed out that “since the founding of the United States in 1776, there have been 27 different versions of the flag featuring the stars and stripes. Each new flag represented the addition of one or more states as the United States grew westward to fulfill what it believed to be its manifest destiny of expansion in North America.
“Old Glory will fly forever as a symbol of our freedom,” Grand told the assembled homeowners.
The “Old Glory” moniker was coined by 19th-century Captain William Driver, a Salem, Massachusetts shipmaster. As the banner opened to the ocean wind in 1831, Driver exclaimed “Old Glory,” and the name became synonymous with the Stars and Stripes and The Star-Spangled Banner.
Many Soledad homeowners donated for the flag pole, solar lighting and flags. including one for each branch of the military. Several men in the HOA pitched in to dig the hole for the flag pole.
The Soledad HOA includes many veterans who served in different branches. The flag below Old Glory will eventually be rotated with the flag of each branch of the military. A group of homeowners will take turns raising and lowering the flag each month.
•
In Quail Creek, Jim and Gwen Mowat fly their flag every day and it’s lit every night.
“That is the proper way and we have done it since we moved into our first home. At first, we did it only on holidays, then every day. We fly it at half-mast when told to,” Gwen said.
The Mowats fly the flag as grateful Americans.
For Flag Day 2019, the Lady Putters of Quail Creek dressed in red, white and blue and placed a flag in every hole of the putting green.
•
The homeowners on West Continental Vista Place in the local Sunrise Pointe HOA are a patriotic group. They display small flags in front of each home and many standard size flags from their flagpoles on Memorial Day, Flag Day, July 4th and Veterans Day.
Homeowner Kathy Manion sees the display of flags as “a good, patriotic thing to do” and neighbors agree with her. For Flag Day, West Continental Vista Place has 66 flags on display.
Many homeowners on the street are members of American Legion Post 66 and like to think of their street as the most patriotic in Green Valley.
