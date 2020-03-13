Local medians getting welcome makeovers

Susanne Blodgett’s successful formation of MedianGreen to replant and beautify 78 neglected medians in Green Valley during the past 10 years lives on. The goal for 2020 is to replant 11 medians on Abrego Drive between Esperanza Boulevard and Continental Road.
Permits from Pima County are now in hand to begin replanting two medians just south of Esperanza and two more just north of Continental that are part of this project.
Unlike past median work, in which contractors were hired to do the planting and labor, these 11 medians will be replanted and managed by volunteers from Green Valley Gardeners and Green Valley Fairways HOA, whose properties face seven medians on Abrego Drive, Blodgett explained.
“Green Valley Gardeners has chosen to celebrate their 40th anniversary with a public project. In conjunction with MedianGreen, they intend to help sponsor and plant the 11 medians on Abrego that run from Esperanza to Continental,” she pointed out.
Overseeing and working on the project are Green Valley Gardeners' President Patricia Simpson, co-chairwomen Phyllis Barboza and Ruth Tamminga, and Green Valley Fairways board member Bob Stenz. About 20 volunteers will pitch in to help with the labor.
In addition to new plants and rocks, three medians on Abrego will get rustic, see-through art sculptures to add to the beautification.
All replanting and labor continues through MedianGreen, a 501(C)3 non-profit.
Green Valley Fairways HOA has donated $10,600 to the Green Valley Gardeners account, Stenz said. Green Valley Gardeners itself has pledged $5,000, Desert Meadows I contributed $2,500, plus $4,000 in unsolicited funds were received. That comes to a total of $22,100 to work with on the 11 medians.
For replanting to begin, Blodgett said volunteers will buy plants. For future work, Green Valley Gardeners plans to grow plants that will later be transplanted in medians. Once plants are established, which takes about two years, the medians are maintained by Pima County, she noted.
Safety training for volunteers will continue. They will wear bright, visible safety vests while working on the medians, and barricades will be in place to help keep volunteers safe.
Although Blodgett retired from the MedianGreen mission a few months ago, she worked to help motivate others to get involved. This is her final endeavor as she leaves Green Valley near the end of March and sincerely hopes Green Valley Gardeners will step in and fill her shoes, as she is very proud of what she helped to accomplish.
