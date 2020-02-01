Lively concert lineup on tap at La Posada

Live music returns to the Courtyard at the Shoppes at La Posada as the winter series of Concerts for a Better Community begins on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Starting at noon and running every Saturday through March 14, six different music groups will entertain with their individual styles of music and songs. Look for familiar names thanks to warm audience reception and applause in years past.
The lively lineup starts with The Manhattan Dolls on Feb. 8. Since they first appeared at La Posada and Concerts for a Better Community, this trio has been a hit with their swing and style, range of songs, dance steps, colorful attire, and youthful spirit.
The Manhattan Dolls perform at military events, air shows, parades, award ceremonies and concerts throughout Arizona, and they’re a favorite with Green Valley audiences.
Founder and CEO Heather Stricker-DeBenedetti said The Manhattan Dolls are delighted to return to Green Valley.
“The trio will be performing music from the World War II era in the style of The Andrews Sisters, including patriotic tunes in honor of our veterans and military,” she said.
“Erin, Chelsee and Gabi recently returned from Belgium, performing for the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. It was an amazing experience and they can’t wait to tell you all about it!”
Concert series organizer Mary Fisher said entertainers are selected for their musical expertise and audience appeal.
“They represent diverse genres of music that span decades from the 1930s to popular music today. Each week brings music to the Courtyard at the Shoppes at La Posada that will please, excite and move attendees.”
Here’s more of the enjoyable lineup:
Feb. 15 brings the George Howard Band entertaining with an energetic mix of rhythm and blues, Latin music, Motown and pop.
Feb. 22 is show time for The Jukebox Junqies, led by Patty Guzman, with classic rock, oldies, country and music that inspires the audience to get up and dance.
Feb. 29 features Brian Davis and his group The Sonoran Dogs, with their range of bluegrass and “newgrass” music, where traditional bluegrass combines with rock, jazz and other music genres.
March 7 brings The Retro Rockets, a favorite with Green Valley audiences. Lead vocalist Justine Boswell makes sure the audience is having a good time with their lively rock music from the '50s, '60s and '70s.
March 14 wraps up the series with The Arizona Banjo Blasters and their different styles of banjos, vocals and a washboard musician. The Banjo Blasters, a 501(c)3 non-profit, help provide food, clothing and other necessities to the homeless and select charities.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.