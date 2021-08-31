LIVELY ART FOR ALL: Distinctive quilts, paintings & more

As the long, hot summer slowly ebbs into fall, it’s refreshing to think of cooler days ahead.
Four new diverse exhibits opened at the Tubac Center of the Arts in mid-August and continue through Sept. 26.
A vibrant fiber exhibit by mother/daughter quilt artists Vicki Conley and Shannon Conley in the Master Gallery is timely to view as autumn approaches.
“Life in the Mountain West” is filled with colorful, artistically crafted quilts that will make you think of chilly and cooler days and nights ahead. Come view and admire the artistry, creativity, intricacy and detail of quilting.
Vicki Conley’s quilt-artwork designs have been influenced by natural public lands, and national and state parks.
“It’s so rewarding to have my daughter Shannon enjoy the creative process of art quilting as much as I do. The feedback we give each other is invaluable even though our approach and techniques are different. Our science background and love for the outdoors gives a common inspiration to our work,” Vicki said.
“My love for the national parks began as a young child visiting them with my family. I really like the style of the historic national park posters designed to entice Americans to travel and enjoy the natural beauty there. I design my original art quilts in that simplified graphic style and love using brightly colored ombre fabrics in their construction,” she explained.
In addition to being an art quilter, daughter Shannon is a biologist and biochemist in Moore, Okla. Some quilt designs reflect her background living in the dry mountains and high desert regions of New Mexico and includes using non-traditional fibers and fiber-like materials.
“One of the best things about this exhibit is the opportunity to show my work side-by-side with my mom’s work. She and I have such a close creative connection and share similar inspirations, yet over the past 15 years our work has evolved to be quite distinct,” Shannon pointed out. “I start a quilt with color and form. Then there’s a lot of serendipity and different methods.”
Then, watching the exhibit crowd study the quilts, she noted, “It’s such a privilege to share our love for the southwest with others and so exciting when a piece resonates with someone else.”
Several colorful quilts are likenesses of art posters, some resemble travel posters, and several reflect patterns of nature. Others show imaginative and exceptional three-dimensional creative folds as designs in quilt art.
Also, the Members’ Open art exhibit in the Master Gallery features 86 art works by TCA member artists, and the Front Gallery hosts selected works from TCA’s Master Artists Permanent Collection.
This exhibit is open through Sept. 26 and is filled with a colorful variety of artistic subjects.
Two entries include Barbara Kazura’s 48-inch-by-60-inch work “Silent Echo,” and Linda Star Landon’s palette knife oil painting, “Morning at El Presidito.”
For visitors who especially admire art works in glass and other mediums, recent University of Arizona Master of Fine Arts graduate Lauren Steinert’s exhibit “Imprint” will show her works in glass and printmaking in the studio gallery.
