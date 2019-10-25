'Little Shop of Horrors' one campy comedy

Don’t have your tickets yet for Little Shop of Horrors at CPAC? Better hurry up! This delicious musical comedy opens Halloween, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. and promises to be one of the very best productions ever offered by the Santa Cruz Shoestring Players.
Kevin Hansen, known by many for his Gaslight appearances, guides this campy comedy with his gifted portrayal of the florist shop worker, Seymour Krelborn. An orphan, Seymour works in a struggling Skid Row floral shop run by Mr. Mushnik, played by Ray Brown, a familiar Shoestring actor. Enter Seymour’s co-worker, lovely Audrey (Rachel Tucker), add his discovery of an unknown plant with a taste for blood, and the stage is set for a devilish, hilarious, and beautifully staged night of pop/rock music.
A comically sadistic dentist, played by Neil Crapo, depicts the bad guy persona of the cast. Abigail Ford, Susie Brown and Diane Ouradnik play three Skid Row street girls who harmonize many of the show’s most powerful lyrics.
A very talented group of actor/singers round out the cast playing multiple roles including: Adrian Allen, Tristen Acevedo, Michael Muse and Regina Ford. Allen vocalizes Audrey II, and Acevedo and Muse are the puppeteers who bring the blood-hungry plant to life, with Gabe Brown in a cameo appearance.
Based on a 1960 low-budget film, the show debuted off Broadway in 1982 at the Workshop of the Players Art Foundation (WPA Theatre). It soon moved to the Orpheum where it enjoyed a five-year, 2,209 show run — the third longest running off Broadway show in history at the time. With memorable rock and roll, doo-wop and early Motown-inspired music by Alan Menken (the man behind many Disney musicals), and book by Howard Ashman, “Little Shop of Horrors” has delighted theatergoers for more than 35 years.
The most recent revival of this classic musical comedy opened off Broadway this month at the Westside Theatre in New York, and it's winning high praise from critics and theater lovers alike. Lucky local audience members who do not have time to travel to the Big Apple can catch the show right here at home.
Director Marcy Miller has made her name in local musical theater with her recent sell-out Shoestring productions, “Guys and Dolls” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Miller says, “I’ve always loved this show, especially the story, which deals with the consequences of lust for power. I feel blessed to work with this incredibly talented cast, crew and musicians.”
Murry Holmstrom is musical director who performs with a live five-piece ensemble seven feet above the stage. Susie Brown is choreographer.
All eight performances are at the Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Rd. The opening night show is followed by a special Halloween champagne reception.