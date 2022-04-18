Literacy Connects seeks volunteer tutors

Literacy Connects is looking for volunteers to help children with reading so they don’t fall behind, teach parents the importance of reading to children, and also work with non-English-speaking adults to help them improve their skills in English.
Three programs are in need of volunteers.
In the Reading Seed program, volunteer coaches work individually with children in grades K-2 who are reading below grade level to help them improve and be at grade level. Literacy Connects trains coaches, provides professional development opportunities, and gives coaches free books for the students.
The Reading Seed program is conducted in person during school hours.
Adult Basic Literacy trains tutors to help adults with reading, writing, math and GED (General Education Development) by teaching basic literacy skills that give adults opportunities for success in work and continuing education.
Literacy Connects trains tutors and provides opportunities for professional development. Tutoring is done one-on-one.
English Language Acquisition for Adults is a program where trained ELAA teachers work in a class setting teaching adult immigrants and refugees.
The instructional focus is to help learners achieve basic English language skills that lead to success at work, in education and in the community.
This program is currently offered on Zoom. In-person classes are being planned.
Q&A with Marketing Manager Tara Gibson
Where is the first Info Session held?
“We have two Zoom sessions coming up on Wednesday, April 20, from 10 to 11 a.m., and Tuesday, May 3, from 3 to 4 p.m.”
Are volunteers needed in Green Valley and Sahuarita?
“There is a volunteer need at Wrightson Ridge Elementary School in Sahuarita as well as Summit View Elementary, about nine miles north of Sahuarita.
How much time is required weekly?
“All volunteers provide 90 minutes of direct service time working with their students. There is also indirect service time required for travel and preparation, which includes coming to our office to get books and resources for their coaching sessions.”
When and where would programs/classes for volunteers begin?
“Our two-day training for new volunteers takes place August through January at the Literacy Connects office, 200 E. Yavapai Road in Tucson. Reading Seed coaching takes place in schools throughout Pima County from September to May.”
What specific skills should potential volunteers have?
“Our most successful coaches are flexible, communicative, positive and open to trying new things. The ideal candidate is joyful and approaches challenges with patience and a positive, strengths-based attitude. At Literacy Connects we consider ourselves to be lifelong learners and are looking for volunteers who are excited to learn as well.”
Volunteers are asked to attend an Information Session, have a background check and attend 12 hours of initial training, plus six hours of continuing education every year. Volunteers also need to have a computer, as tablets and smartphones don’t work for Literacy Connects purposes.
Other requirements include a $65 training fee and a nine-month commitment. Volunteers need to be able to meet on a set schedule twice a week. Classes are 60 to 90 minutes long, and sessions run 8 to 14 weeks.
Interested? Go to https://literacyconnects.org/get-involved/attend-an-info-session/ to register.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.