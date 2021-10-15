Like Broadway, Shoestring Players back on stage

The Good Doctor cast, front from left, Diane Ouradnik and Claudia Andrews; seated from left, Dan Westerburg, Audrey Fatula and Larry Gutman, and back from left: Anne Butman, Chad Eggen, Ray Brown, and Paul White.
On March 27, 2020, “The Good Doctor” was slated to open at the Community Performance & Art Center. Two weeks before, our theater went dark, along with theaters across the country. And we all experienced a year and a half like none other.
But finally, CPAC and the Santa Cruz Shoestring Players are welcoming audiences back to the theater and “The Good Doctor,” by Neil Simon, will open Oct. 29. It’s been a rough ride, but the arts are still alive and well both on Broadway and in Green Valley.
Many Neil Simon fans consider “The Good Doctor” one of Simon’s most endearing and unique comedies. With a talented cast and excellent direction by Regina Ford, audiences are going to love this mash up of Simon and Anton Chekov.
Set in late 1880s Russia, the play opens with an unnamed writer, representing Chekov, who invites the audience into his world and presents a comic interpretation of 10 of Chekov’s stories. Dan Westerburg portrays this character with wit, charm and a great sense of humanity.
Eight more actors, playing multiple roles in 10 stories, complete the cast. This talented group of individuals works as a true ensemble to bring Simon’s comedy to life.
“Most of this cast a has been with me since I cast the show back in 2019. When the pandemic prevented us from performing three times in 2020, the actors continued to study and are now really ready for the curtain to go up! They understand the script, seeing the subtleties. Together, they bring out the best in Chekov and Simon,” says director Ford.
The Good Doctor originally opened on Broadway on Nov. 27, 1973 at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre and ran a total of 216 performances. It was nominated for four Tony awards, receiving one. The stories describe the foibles, quirks, schemes, love, insecurities, failings, and achievements of humankind.
The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players has been entertaining Southern Arizona audiences since 2008. Following “The Good Doctor,” this season will include “Pirates of Penzance” in January, and the classic “Harvey” in April.
The show runs for seven performances at the Community Performance and Art Center (CPAC) at 1250 W. Continental Road. Opening night patrons are invited to a post-show reception with gifts for our audience and a chance to meet the talented cast.