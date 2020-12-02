Light it up! Make candles a part of your celebration this season

Candles have come a long way since their main function as a major source of light for centuries.
Today, with the addition of rich natural fragrances and non-toxic base ingredients replacing paraffin, candles are as popular as ever. Candles are not only available in gift shops, but frequently have their own display section in local department and grocery stores and are often considered a household staple.
The National Candle Association reports that the industry continues to grow as advances in wax, scent, and color technology offer consumers an array of options for their homes.
Candles have come to symbolize the holidays, soothe the senses, enhance a ceremony, and accent home décor while casting a warm and comforting glow for all to enjoy.
A great gift
As the holiday season fast approaches, consider candles as a gift for others or treat yourself to a mood-enhancing scented candle. Scented candles greet the Christmas holidays with aromas of apple cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, pine, mulberry, peppermint and hot buttered rum. Candlelight at holiday dinners sets the mood for a fine feast as family and friends gather.
Not only are candles easy to purchase online or in-person with a varied price range, they have the ability to transport you to another place with exotic aromas from all over the world. They come in a broad array of shapes and sizes including familiar shapes such as pillar, taper, brick and small votive candles.
Candles were first used in ancient times during the winter solstice celebrations as a way to remember that spring would be coming again soon. Using candles at celebrations has been popular for thousands of years and has been practiced by nearly every religion. The candle’s flame has often been used as a metaphor for the soul and possesses a tranquil and almost hypnotic atmosphere.
One of the most famous uses of candles over the Christmas season is in churches. They are a common sight during candlelit carol services. People can easily create this peaceful, welcoming atmosphere in their very own home by placing candles in their displays.
Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of rededication, is known as the Festival of Lights. During Hanukkah, on each of the eight nights, a candle is lit in a special candelabra/menorah.
Candle holders are as varied as the candles themselves. Whether you use your great-grandmother’s crystal candlesticks or a decorated glass jelly jar, the candle flame is bound to create a serene ambiance.
A holiday must
Michelle Tabeling, owner of Meredith’s Hallmark in the Continental Shopping Plaza, orders a wide selection of holiday candles for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah every year as well as a variety of unique candle holders.
“Good candles are always popular and make all the difference. I’m stocking natural beeswax and soy blend candles, some unscented, and others with fragrances made with essential oils,” Tabeling says. “Soy candles burn longer and are cleaner burning. A soy candle works well for holding onto scent because they are infused with essential oils resulting with a more authentic natural fragrance.”
Hallmark also carries flameless battery-powered candles for the holidays and seasonal greenery to decorate the base of the candle holder. Scented candles in decorative jars with lids featuring winter scenes and holiday well-wishes are in stock and make the ideal gift.
This year, there is a trend in “comfort scents” like eucalyptus, amber, and sugar cookies, and nostalgic color trends leaning toward jewel tones. There’s also exciting new innovations in texture and fragrance, such as leather or fir needles, capturing the essence of a fresh-cut fir on a crisp winter morning. Candles of various sizes make a welcoming centerpiece on a coffee table and can also add color and warm fragrance to dens and bedrooms.
Aromatherapy candles are usually a combination of scents to provide relief to a variety of ailments. For example, cinnamon has a spicy aroma that acts as a stimulant. A mixture of honeysuckle and lavender vanilla creates a relaxing atmosphere and rejuvenates the body after a long, hard day.
Rosy Rings is an American candle company based in Denver and specializes in made-to-order botanical candles for every season. Available online, Rosy Rings embeds pressed flowers, fruit slices, herbs and spices in a beeswax, paraffin and soy-blend base, making them visually appealing as a centerpiece. These fragrant candles make unique gifts for any occasion. A holiday-themed Rosy Ring candle boasts juicy macintosh apple and a spicy accord of cardamom, clove, nutmeg with lots and lots of cinnamon.
Carved candles make another unique gift and can be found online from candle makers like Art Blaze. These hand-carved pillar candles resemble old-fashioned ribbon candy and come in a variety of colors.
Hold it up!
Candle holders are as varied as the candles themselves. You can get creative and wrap a plain pillar candle in cinnamon sticks held on with twine to create a rustic festive look.
The Yankee Candle Company, founded in 1969 in Massachusetts, is offering online, personalized jar candles complete with messages created by you and will feature your favorite family photo or photos of your pets. Whether you use your great-grandmother’s crystal candlesticks or a decorated glass jelly jar, the flickering flame will still create a serene ambiance.
The Country Fair White Elephant has a year-round Christmas department with a variety of holiday décor. Because of their popularity, donated candle holders and candles are sold very quickly around the holidays. The thrift store also has shelves of donated glassware and a variety of vessels and small pots that, with a creative hand, can be turned into candle holders.
Light and fragrance are the most effective and easiest way to improve your home’s mood and ambiance. Home interior candles allow you to provide both. And, while candles are great for setting a bright mood when guests arrive for a dinner party, they are just as relaxing when enjoyed alone with a book and a cup of coffee.