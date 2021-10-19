LET THERE BE MUSIC! Concert Band ready to entertain

Listen up, music aficionados who missed the last concert season! Green Valley Concert Band members are back with their trombones, tubas, timpani and other fine music makers, and are raring to go.
When it was requested that in order to play this season all band members had be vaccinated to protect against COVID, only two members opted not to play.
“The overwhelming response was positive,” said Chris Hohweiler, the board president.
Rehearsals for six concerts began on an upbeat tone and are scheduled from Oct. 21 through April 24.
Rehearsals also began with a few significant changes. There will be no evening concerts. Concerts that started at 7 p.m. have been moved to 3 p.m.
“Many in the audience didn’t want to go out at night. Much of our audience is 80 and older. This was done as a convenience and we’ve had nothing but positive comments,” said Dr. John Snavely, the group’s music director and conductor.
Another significant change is all seats are now reserved, with a maximum capacity of 500 at the Sahuarita District Auditorium.
The varied concert themes for the season include “It’s A Fiesta,” “Let the Good Times Roll” and “A World of Musical Wonders,” plus other upbeat titles that set an optimistic and buoyant tone for the programs.
Were these themes selected because of the downbeat tone of the past 18 months?
“Absolutely! Not only for the audience, but for band members too,” Snavely said.
“Traditions We Love” is the theme for the Dec. 12 concert and will include “The Night Before Christmas,” “Dreidel Dance” and “Feliz Navidad,” with other seasonal selections.
The first two concerts are free and will be held outdoors.
“Strike Up the Band” will have two performances on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 21 and 22, at 4:30 p.m. at CPAC. Tickets are free but are required.
“It’s a Fiesta!” will have one performance on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch. Tickets are free but required, and donations to the Ranch are appreciated.
Tickets are no longer available at the box office. Retired band members and anyone with an unused ticket from the 2019 – 2020 season can redeem them in person at CPAC before the date of a concert. No tickets will be redeemed on the concert date.
Children and students 21 and under are free and must have a ticket for a reserved seat.
Tickets to both free concerts are available at CPAC or online at greenvalleyconcertband.org. For more information, call CPAC at 520-399-1750.
Ticket prices are $10 each until Dec. 12. After that, all tickets will be $12.
Snavely and Hohweiler expressed their appreciation to CPAC for helping them with ticket sales.
“CPAC has been gracious enough to help us and we greatly appreciate their help with tickets,” Hohweiler said.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.