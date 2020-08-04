LET THERE BE COLOR! Early Childhood Center's new look

As the day approaches when classes hopefully resume at the Sahuarita Early Childhood Center next to Copper View Elementary School, young learners and staff will get to enjoy a cheerful, colorful inner atrium.
When classes were canceled in March, Cheryl McGlothen, the center's director, said there was time to make changes to the atrium that are both aesthetically pleasing and healthy for the 3-to-5-year-old children and adult staff.
For health reasons, easels, giant Legos and other equipment that occupied the atrium space have been moved so they can’t be easily touched by passers-by.
That left the open rectangular atrium looking spacious but bare. What to do …
Having 18-year-old recent Sahuarita High School graduate and artist Angela Cavillo on staff as a classroom aide, McGlothen said, “We knew she could draw. And she volunteered.”
Using exterior acrylic paint, the gray concrete floor has been painted with colorful flower blooms and bright kites. The background of the former gray floor is now a perfect purple.
Tan block walls have been transformed into cheerful, kid-friendly scenes depicting underwater life, outer space, ducks in a pond, a truck rolling by and a hot air balloon.
Along with wall murals and playful floors, Cavillo creatively transformed floor-to-ceiling support beams into kid-sized colorful crayons.
She’ll begin her freshman semester at the University of Arizona, majoring in accounting and taking half her classes in person and half online.
With a solid talent in art, she said her math major was an easy decision.
“Art expresses my creativity. I’ll always have art so I’m not worried about another career path,” she said.
Art is creative. Math isn’t. And being total opposites doesn’t seem to faze Cavillo.
Since the end of March, when classes came to a stop, Early Education teacher Tabatha Christopher has focused on online learning for youngsters. She created a YouTube Channel where she reads books to children online.
McGlothlen has been the director at SEEC for 13 years and at the current site since it opened in February 2012. Before that, it was on Calle de las Tiendas in Green Valley.
When school does reopen, she said children will have their temperatures taken daily and be required to wear a mask. Class sizes have been reduced, and youngsters in a class will remain together. Sanitation procedures will be constant.
While admiring the vivid murals, McGlothen commented, “We want to make the kids feel more comfortable. They’ve been out so long.”
Mission accomplished!
Here’s to a soon-to-open healthy school year at Sahuarita Early Childhood Center.
