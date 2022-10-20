The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players are waiting in the wings to delight their audiences with its fall play, “Ripcord,” by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire.
Take two older women, a bet and some of the craziest scenes Shoestring has ever staged, and — voila — hilarious comedy with a deep and meaningful soul.
Rehearsing this show has kept the cast and crew in stitches with its zany characters and beautifully written script.
As the play opens, Abby (Veda Kowalski) is unhappy. A long-time resident of the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, her new roommate, Marilyn, (Laurie Fondlier), “never stops talking.” So Abby decides to get rid of Marilyn. Full stop.
Unable to oust Marilyn, unlike all the other roomies who came before her, Abby agrees to a bet. If Marilyn can scare Abby, she gets to stay; if Abby can make the cheerful Marilyn angry, she gets the room back to herself.
And so the battle of wits, and often crazed mayhem, begins. Kevin Hansen plays Scotty, the resident aide who tries to referee the match-up, usually unsuccessfully. Kevin is known to many local residents for his frequent roles at the Gaslight Theater and in Shoestring’s “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Pirates of Penzance.”
The rest of the cast plays multiple characters. Michael Muse of Sahuarita appears as an incredibly scary clown, a parachute instructor and Abby’s estranged son, Benjamin. Brad Fondlier takes on the roles of Marilyn’s son-in-law, Derek, a zombie butler and a crazed, bunny-masked robber. They are joined by Jamie Olsen, who plays Derek’s wife, Colleen, and the Woman in White.
Shoestring welcomes two new faces to the stage. Veda Kowalski of Vail is the Assistant Dean of Students at the University of Arizona when she’s not being a cantankerous old woman onstage. Jamie Olsen is a Green Valley resident where she retired after a military and law-enforcement career.
Brad Fondlier, Laurie’s husband, (both of Quail Creek) recently appeared in “Harvey” in the title role. And Michael Muse of Sahuarita began his acting career in Shoestring musicals. This is his second non-musical performance.
Playwright David Lindsay-Abaire is well known for his firm grip on human nature and its quirkiness. His play “Kimberly Akimbo” has been written as a musical and will open in October on Broadway. “Ripcord” opened off Broadway in 2015, and continues to be produced by theaters everywhere.
The play is directed by Susan Voorhees and Chad Eggen.
