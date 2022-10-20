Ripcord cast.jpeg

"Ripcord" cast from the top: Laurie Fondlier, Kevin Hansen, Veta Kowalski, Jamie Olsen, Michael Muse and Brad Fondlier

 BN Lavender

The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players are waiting in the wings to delight their audiences with its fall play, “Ripcord,” by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire.

Take two older women, a bet and some of the craziest scenes Shoestring has ever staged, and — voila — hilarious comedy with a deep and meaningful soul.



