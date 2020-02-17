League leaders still tops in BAJA standings

Games played Feb. 7 to Feb. 12, 2020
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
Feb. 7: League powerhouse Shawn Smith REMAX swept yet another series in the Jim Hill Spirit League but may have lost all-star Mark Haskoe for the season with a rib injury sustained in the late innings of game 2. Teammate Pete May and manager Penny Durgan both hit 1.000 on the day, helping Shawn Smith REMAX to 6 points on the day off 24 runs. Haskoe, though a dominant hitter, may be missed most on defense, where the amazing infield combination of Haskoe, Durgan and May have stifled hitters of opposing teams all season long.
Animal Care Center’s improved defense anchored by manager Donna Harrison, Al Clayton and Dave Fehringer helped the critter crew earn 3.5 points on the day off 12 runs with a second-place finish plus tie for second. Fehringer, Ray Ellis and Buzz Baczewski were top dogs at the plate for Animal Care.
George Hetherington, Gilbert Moss and Dave Thomas were perfect at the plate for Premier Properties, Inc. but they could only muster 8 runs on the day, 4 in each game, earning them 2.5 points on the day with a third-place finish plus a tie for second. Brad Beaver made some key outs at 3rd for the property crew.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
Feb. 7: Game one between Cornerstone Wealth Management and Health Insurance Solutions was explosive. Health scored 12 in the 7th to force extra innings. Cornerstone responded with 10 in the 8th to win 33-23. Game two was a low scoring affair 7-6, again to Cornerstone. Mike Catterton knocked in two for the win while Clair Prody was solid at shortstop for Cornerstone.
Afternoon: Quail Creek Country Club and Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones Investors met in a rematch of the Battle of the Titans. The Quail were dominant, winning both 19-17 and 18-9. Dick Purdy led the way going 5-for-5 at the plate. Paul Hill and Mike Gempel dazzled in the Quail outfield. Dave Lee, Bob Udell, Rich Farrell and Ed Karnes paced LeFave.
Feb. 10: Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones Investors rebounded, beating Longhorn Grill & Saloon 14-2 in game 1 behind great pitching from Jim Meredith and strong team defense. Ed Karnes and Jeff Stewart led the offense. Longhorn bounced back and won game two 14-6 with hitters Stacey Michaels, John Brassell and Harley Thompson catching fire.
Afternoon: Quail Creek swept Health Insurance Solutions 13-7 and 11-8 (in a rain-shortened game 2). Quail pitching ace Ron Garrett helped himself going 3-for-4 with a double and two walks. Dennis Dion was 5-for-6. Timely hits by Alan Welsch and Jenny Perkins kept the Insurers close.
Feb. 12: Manager Dick Purdy’s roost-ruling Quail Country Club finished their perfect week sweeping Cornerstone Wealth Management 18-9 and 13-6. Peter Hubbard and Bill Kuhn brought the offensive fireworks to support the leagues stingiest defense. The Purdy Birds are sittin’ purty.
Afternoon: Longhorn Grill and Saloon split with the Scott Chancellor Realty Executives. The Realtors took the first behind the bats of Craig Burgess and Ron Severson and the glove of Greg Rawlings. In game two Longhorn trampled the Execs 18-4 due to the masterful pitching of Dennis Taylor. Despite injuries, Dennis Grimm and Paul Vitale played inspiring Longhorn defense. The recent addition of Stacey Michaels at shortstop and at the plate have been pivotal for Longhorn.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
Feb. 10: Two Girls Pizzeria swept Insurance Center of Green Valley 21-6 and 23-22 behind superb outfield play and perfect hitting by Jim Cassidy and Jeff Hansen plus homers from Brian Kelley and Randy Drenning. Gary Peelman and Dave Feagan led Insurance Center hitters with a round-tripper each.
Afternoon: 3½ Happy Barbers came from behind to clip Hickey Automotive 15-11 in game one with Bart Prieve, Tom Trecker and Joe Zimney perfect at the plate. Hickey’s mechanics took game two 12-9 with Kelley Brown and Joe Horvath batting 1.000 and Bruce Scandling hitting for the cycle.
Feb. 12: Hickey Auto overhauled Two Girls Pizzeria in a 17-16 and 21-14 sweep with Gary Anderson and Charlie Tarjan turning double plays plus multiple RBIs generated off homers by Gregg Hartman (grand salami), Bruce Scandling and Bill Seavecki. Jerry Bost (HR), Randy Drenning and Rick Hoen led Two Girls’ offense.
Afternoon: 3½ Happy Barbers swept Insurance Center of Green Valley 12-5 and 20-14. John Patterson and Tim Weldon each had inside the park homers, and pitcher Tony Perry had a grand slam for the Barbers. Top hitters for the underwriters were Ed Clark, Dave Feagan and Gary Peelman (HR).
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.com
BAJA Softball Standings – Through Feb. 12, 2020
Ivan Allison League
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
Two Girls Pizzeria
14
8
0
3½ Happy Barbers
12
10
2
Hickey Auto
12
10
2
Insurance Center of GV
6
16
8
Chuck Catino League
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
Quail Creek Country Club
21
3
-
Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones
16
6
4
Scott Chancellor Realty Execs
9
11
10
Cornerstone Health MGT
8
12
11
Health Insurance Solutions
7
13
12
Longhorn Grill & Saloon
3
19
17
Jim Hill Spirit League Standings
Team
Points
PB
Runs YTD
Shawn Smith REMAX
29
-
121
Animal Care Center of Green Valley
17.5
11.5
52
Premier Properties, Inc.
13.5
15.5
44