Laughs, love at Shoestring Players' show

Take two sets of kind-hearted, but somewhat overbearing, Italian-American grandparents, one stifled grandson, and an unwitting young woman, mix it all together and you end up with dreams, schemes, and a lot of fun. And it all takes place in everyone’s favorite city, Hoboken, New Jersey.
The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players latest production is “Over the River and Through the Woods,” by Joe DiPietro, who also wrote the long-running production of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.”
“Over the River and Through the Woods” was published in 1998 and played off-Broadway at the John Houseman Theatre for 800 performances over two years. Shoestring founder Susan Voorhees directs a very talented cast in this hilarious production, which opens Jan. 24 at the Community Performance and Art Center.
The play centers around Nick, who is obligated to have dinner with both sets of his grandparents every Sunday. When Nick announces he has been offered his dream job in Seattle, his grandparents are distraught. So they hatch a not-so-subtle plan to introduce him to a young woman, hoping that love will bloom and he will stay in the area.
Devin Reed plays Nick and Emily Gates portrays his would-be love interest, Caitlin. In the roles of the grandparents are Larry Gutman, Marie Valade, Ray Hebert and Sandy Haegele.
“I feel so lucky to have found this play and this cast,” says Voorhees. “Joe DiPietro's script is at once hilarious and incredibly touching. I hope that it will be as much of a gift to our audience as it has been to all of us rehearsing it. The importance of family and how our bonds define us resonate strongly throughout the play.”
You have six chances to catch the show at CPAC, 1250 W. Continental Road. The opening night performance will be followed by a champagne reception in the lobby.
In addition to hosting Shoestring productions, CPAC is where you can enjoy the popular “Green Valley's Got Talent” along with a full slate of professional acts. The multi-purpose facility also houses an art gallery and a dance studio.