Latest works highlight artist's new phase

Four new and distinctly different exhibits opened at the Tubac Center of the Arts on Friday, April 8 and continue through May 29.
“Emerging Woman” is a solo retrospective exhibit by Green Valley artist Carol Egmont St. John. It includes her young adult sketches, mature New England watercolors and colorful and energetic “creation and survival” paintings done during the two peak years of Covid.
“Color came alive and made me feel alive,” she commented of paintings done in the two-year period.
St. John was present at the April 8 opening that brought a full audience. She offered visitors a perspective of her art written by someone who has seen her decades-long artistic growth, her brother Westy Egmont.
“Within St. John’s breadth of subject matter is an inner dialogue regarding being a woman. In every phase of work from her young adult sketches to the mature New England watercolors to the present paintings, there appear small gatherings of women, occasionally in grief or familiar settings but frequently in celebration,” Egmont explained in the perspective.
“For my 82nd birthday I feel like I’m entering a new phase. I want to do exactly what want to do with no barriers. I want my new phase to have the same innocence as high school,” she remarked.
One painting titled “Streaming” flows with different shades of green representing growth.
Another painting titled “Encounter” done in the primary colors of blues, yellows and reds show a woman selling dolls modeled after herself.
“It is the child in me that loves watercolors, perhaps because they are so spontaneous. Watercolor wants someone who is willing to play. It asks us to make friends with uncertainty; reminds us that if we are free enough to enjoy the surprises, exciting things will follow,” is how St. John explained her love of the medium.
Concurrent Exhibits
The “Unknown Nature of Being” is a national-juried exhibit of 54 artworks by artists from 20 states that explore the connectedness of all living things.
“What Place Is This” shows the black and white photography of Wayne Gudmundson in a series of silver gelatin prints that document the contemporary locations of infamous and historic battles among Spanish, American, native peoples and Indians who have inhabited the Tucson area.
“Hi-Art” represents 36 of 82 submissions of the annual art exhibit by students from Sahuarita, Walden Grove, Rio Rico and Nogales High Schools.
Tubac Center of the Arts is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.