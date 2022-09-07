LANDSCAPING RENEWAL Casa Paloma II revegetation success underway

Hana Hanleigh and Jim Nelson assess one of the HOA landscaped areas in Casa Paloma II.

 Karen Walenga photos Green Valley News

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Healthy desert-adapted trees, shrubs, cactus and more are adding to Mother Nature's bounty at Green Valley's Casa Paloma II neighborhood.

Thanks to its dedicated ReVegetation Committee members who call Casa Paloma II home, a handful of sites in this homeowner association are being created step by step throughout the spacious community.

LANDSCAPING RENEWAL Casa Paloma II revegetation success underway

An agave, flowering shrub and cactus are right at home in a thriving gravel and rock mound created in Casa Paloma II.
LANDSCAPING RENEWAL Casa Paloma II revegetation success underway

 Hana Hanleigh checks on the plants along a path off of Calle del Chancero.
LANDSCAPING RENEWAL Casa Paloma II revegetation success underway

A rock cairn stands tall next to a large gravel mound planted with various cactus in this HOA.
LANDSCAPING RENEWAL Casa Paloma II revegetation success underway

A variety of colors, shapes and materials make for an inviting scene.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?