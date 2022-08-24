LAKESIDE BIRDWATCHING Feathered friends drawn to Historic Canoa Ranch

A magnificent Great egret stretches its wings.

 Karen Long photo

Anyone looking to be outdoors and close to home while enjoying a potential new interest is invited to take a short drive to the restored Historic Canoa Ranch and Lake south on the East Frontage Road from Continental Road.

Ever since Canoa Lake was rebuilt in 2017, the location has become a favorite place for area birders to use their eagle-like eyes and binoculars to sight birds in season by month from a posted list of 277 birds.

White pelicans enjoy time on the lake.
A lovely Black necked stilt make its way in the water.


