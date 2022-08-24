LAKESIDE BIRDWATCHING Feathered friends drawn to Historic Canoa Ranch

Anyone looking to be outdoors and close to home while enjoying a potential new interest is invited to take a short drive to the restored Historic Canoa Ranch and Lake south on the East Frontage Road from Continental Road.
Ever since Canoa Lake was rebuilt in 2017, the location has become a favorite place for area birders to use their eagle-like eyes and binoculars to sight birds in season by month from a posted list of 277 birds.
Sixty-seven years ago, the lake at Canoa Ranch was the site where Shirley Jones was filmed for a scene in the movie “Oklahoma.” Today the restored lake attracts birders and anyone who wants to enjoy a scenic walk by the water.
Following a $750,000 project by Pima County to restore some of the ranch and the lake’s former splendor, the location is now popular for birdwatchers and anyone who enjoys being by the water.
Historic Canoa Ranch Manager April Layher said that from October to April, site stewards keep a posted list of 277 birds up to date from their own observations and credible reports from other birders that they verify.
“Three of our stewards are avid and excellent birders. We also have three people from the education division who give our bird programs for the public here. They are expert birders and will update the list when they see a new bird,” Layher said.
In addition, there is a designated birding volunteer at the Ranch who checks and updates the list when the Site Stewards are gone for the season. The volunteer is also responsible for verifying the list on the E-bird website.
The list is typically updated weekly, and sometimes daily, depending on the influx and presence of new species. This can vary greatly during the year depending on migration times, and markings are erased at the end of every month, Layher explained.
“Only species that have been seen at Canoa Ranch are listed. At the top there is a running count of the number of species seen overall, the number seen this month, and the running total for the year. Any new species observed and verified, and not listed on the board, is written in at the bottom,” she said.
Under each listing of birds are letters indicating when birds are sighted: ‘W’ is for winter ranging from mid-November through February, ‘S’ is for summer ranging from the beginning of May through mid-September, and ‘M’ is for spring and/or fall migration periods.The abundance, or lack, of a species is also noted: ‘C’ indicates a bird is commonly present in the appropriate season, ‘U’ indicates a species is uncommon and occasionally present in the appropriate season, and ‘R’ indicates it’s rare for a species of bird to be present in a season.
Checkmarks of sighted birds are removed at the end of each month.
In addition to bird sightings being verified and authenticated by a Canoa Ranch bird volunteer, Layher said Green Valley photographers are prolific with their bird photos often taken with high-powered lenses, which allows further visual verification if there is any question about a sighting or species.
The current list of birds was posted in November 2021. If you identify birds not on the current list, please notify Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreations at 520-725-5375 or e-mail eeducation@pima.gov.
