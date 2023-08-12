The Canoa Hills Women’s Golf Association provides a weekly format that encourages the participation of players at all levels while promoting both competitive and fun social golf. I recently moved to Green Valley and joined the league in January. This league has some of the nicest golf ladies around, some really great golfers, and some not so skilled, but all truly interested in having fun. Best of all – there’s no drama.
It’s a great women’s golf club and could really use more new members, especially those women who may be concerned about joining a more challenging group of golfers if they are not as comfortable with their game. The more we can do to encourage women to get out, be social and support each other, the better!
CHWGA plays Thursday mornings at San Ignacio. All individual GHIN scores are posted, and weekly games are typically in foursome or twosome net teams to keep it competitive for all levels.
Examples of fun easy games played are: 1 net plus all putts; par 4 day; and individual net minus 3 worst holes. Partner games include 1 net best ball; 1 net best ball except par 3-2 net best ball; nine holes fun day; and make your best nine.
Major club tournaments are held between November 1 and May 1, although other tournaments may also be scheduled throughout the year. In addition, CHWGA partners with other organizations for fun tournaments such as the CHWGA/SILGA Monsoon Madness tournament coming up August 22 and August 24.
Monsoon Madness is a really fun two-day event where all 4 nines are a different format, because it’s all about the fun! The members of CHWGA really enjoy golf and hope you do too, but most importantly we want to have fun. We play fast and competitively but always have a great time and are always looking for more women who enjoy golf. All levels of players are welcome and encouraged to join. We also have guest play and if you would like to play and just check it out.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone