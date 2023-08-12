image1.jpg

Improvements are currently being made to the #1 hole at San Ignacio. Expect to have an all-new tee box centered down the fairway by the time snowbirds return, among other upgrades.

 Twyla Gerdes

The Canoa Hills Women’s Golf Association provides a weekly format that encourages the participation of players at all levels while promoting both competitive and fun social golf. I recently moved to Green Valley and joined the league in January. This league has some of the nicest golf ladies around, some really great golfers, and some not so skilled, but all truly interested in having fun. Best of all – there’s no drama.

It’s a great women’s golf club and could really use more new members, especially those women who may be concerned about joining a more challenging group of golfers if they are not as comfortable with their game. The more we can do to encourage women to get out, be social and support each other, the better!



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?