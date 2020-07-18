Keeping creatively busy at home

Southern Arizona residents are adapted to long, hot summers and ways to keep busy and entertained.
Without our area's usual lineup of local concerts, theatrical productions and movies for entertainment, some residents have come up with creative ways to keep busy at home while being personally fulfilled.
•
Following COVID-19 stay-at-home precautions this spring, avid Green Valley pottery builder Cyndee Remington converted her garage in the La Campanas neighborhood into her very own clay studio.
“Doing things the old-fashioned way,” Remington points out.
Her husband, Doug, is Cyndee’s “slab roller,” she says, pointing out that there is a very modern roller they use at this studio, but the tried-and-true method works too!
“Totally finished and glazed. I’m having fun using different methods and substituting methods that work,” she says.
•
Always attracted to the theater, Green Valley resident Regina Ford has morphed the local Reader’s Theatre to Zoom Reader’s Theatre that she started in early June.
“It’s all done on Zoom and looks like a scene from 'Hollywood Squares' online. I usually get about 15 to 20 people and have readers from out-of-state at their summer residences, Green Valley and Sahuarita folks, as well as La Posada residents all involved in Zoom Reader’s Theatre.
“I had 18 people participate on July 4. We read fairy-tale spoofs and a couple of other short skits. It was a blast because some readers chose to dress in costume.
“People can tune in and just watch and listen, should they choose. If they prefer not to be on video, they can opt out and listen to the audio. The real joy is seeing the faces and sharing the love of theater from a distance,” Ford explained, while it kept her busy, too.
•
Another local personality and volunteer, Mary Fisher found a perfect part-time fit while staying home. She’s busy helping the Mark Kelly campaign, and is on the phone every Tuesday and Thursday for two hours.
“More often than not, people are actually happy to hear from me. The assumption is I’m seeking donations, and I’m not. The goals are to help determine the level of support for Mark Kelly in the U.S. Senate and other Democrat candidates.
“Mark wants to know what issues are most important to everyone we contact. The best conversation I had was with a registered Republican, who said he’s a John McCain Republican, and is voting for Mark Kelly.”
Doing this gives Fisher a sense of purpose and shows getting involved in our communities and campaigns is still possible despite the limitations of COVID-19.
•
Fred Ginocchio has dedicated an area of his home garage for his art studio where samples of vibrantly colored Sennelier and Holbein oil pastels are displayed with several works-in-progress of regional landscapes.
Aiming to bring out highlights, he’ll take photos and do sketches of each scene as part of the process.
“I like to do landscapes and add colors you wouldn’t normally see. Landscapes offer endless challenges. I’m especially interested in the colors, shapes and patterns of the landscapes and try to capture their images and mood,” Ginocchio said, adding that urban and small-town street scenes also interest him.
•
Artists Betsy Kimbrough and Jan Holland enjoy painting “en plein air” a couple of times a week between 7 and 8:30 a.m. before the heat really hits.
They drive separately and stay 6 feet or more apart as they paint on location in and around Green Valley.
“It’s been a challenge to find places close to home while keeping social distance from each other,” Kimbrough said, as she and Holland painted local landscapes diagonally across from Friends In Deed.
On other days, Kimbrough enjoys a long early-morning walk and finds a bench to do a quick sketch while experimenting and using several different media. She calls them ‘Close to Home’ sketches.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.