After serving in Vietnam, returning feeling angry and cheated and searching for purpose most of his adult life, Green Valley resident Richard Chamberlin, 77, found it from within: his gift of storytelling.
There's his book about fantasy and reality colliding in small-town Idaho. Then the memoir involving a cross-country hitchhiking adventure in the mid-'70s with his guru, whom he met in a dingy laundromat in Wisconsin. Then there are the short stories: one about doing acid in a small Colorado mountain town and another about his close calls climbing Mount Wrightson.
"Writing has given me an identity. I'm a writer, you know. I don't do it as a profession," Chamberlin said. "Some would say I'm a storyteller, and that's OK, too. It gives me a lot of satisfaction. That's what I do. That's what I was born to do."
Before and after
Chamberlin never intended to become a writer or join the military; he wanted to be a journalist.
After taking some general education classes in college, he learned that the Missouri School of Journalism wouldn't accept him without meeting a foreign language requirement — a subject that gave him trouble.
He dropped out of college in 1966, and joined the Navy on a late entry program to avoid the draft.
"I didn't want to get drafted," he said. "I didn't want to end up slogging through rice paddies and stepping on punji sticks and all that stuff. I figured in the Navy I'd be safe or something like that."
The decision to enlist kept him out of combat. Eventually, he was assigned to the Navy Seabees, where he worked in supply in Vietnam for two-and-a-half years.
His time in the service gave him the direction he lacked but his morale and support for the war faded with time.
"I really hated the service while I was in it," he said. "I found it so psychically draining... It puts you in a world that you never thought you would end up getting into and dealing with people who you never thought you would have to deal with."
When Chamberlin returned from Vietnam, he was assigned to the USS Orion, homeported in Norfolk, Va., for 18 months before being discharged after four years of active duty.
"When I got out, I had a lot of resentment toward the military and the politicians," he said. "I was angry for a long time. I think the anger really set me back."
Chamberlin earned a journalism degree at Columbia College Chicago and went to work as a small-town newspaper reporter in LaPorte, Indiana, for a year before finding himself at another dead end.
He gave up journalism, moved back to Chicago, and worked odd jobs before moving to Madison, Wisconsin, to drive a cab.
He eventually picked up a job as an orderly at a hospital for a year before entering a nursing program. After finishing, he headed to Idaho to work in psychiatric nursing, but didn't find what he was looking for there.
A few years later, Chamberlin found himself in a familiar place: another dead end.
Finding purpose
It wasn't until 1981 that Chamberlin's passion for storytelling was born out of a dark experience in South Carolina.
He was living with his mother, depressed and lost, when a momentary breakdown behind the wheel of his car would change his life for the better.
"I'm thinking, 'I could just end it all real quick,' you know, just crash into a tree. And then I just held on, and it kind of passed me, but it was at that point that I really had to figure out what to do with my life," he said.
The experience led him to write about his journey to fulfillment after returning from war.
"Hitchhiking from Vietnam: Seeking the Ox" took him about 20 years to finish.
"I kept writing and kept writing... I just had maybe 15 stories that really meant something to me, and then I started expanding on the stories. Then I had maybe 100 pages, and then I had 200 pages."
Chamberlin returned to Madison in 1982, and began driving cabs again. He met his wife, Judi Torres, in 1993, married in 1995, and even though it never paid the bills, he kept writing.
He published a collection of short stories and poems in 2009 titled "The Cybernetic Possum."
His books are seldom finished products out of the gate, but for Chamberlin, it has always been about the process.
"Writing helped me figure things out. I got done, and then I'd rewrite, and I'd rewrite," he said. "Then I got to the point where I thought that maybe it could be published, so I started sending it out to publishers, and they kept rejecting me, but every once in a while, they'd tell me something about why they didn't want it and I would take that to heart and I would make it better."
Chamberlin has realized that all the obstacles he hit served a greater purpose in his spiritual growth.
"You have to just keep on trying until finally you do find some peace of mind and find what you want to do, which may be entirely different than what you thought you wanted to do."
The next chapter
Richard and Judi moved to Green Valley in 2012, where he continues to master his craft.
He published the novel "Nora's Notion" in 2014, and a collection of short stories and poems about the deserts of Southern Arizona titled "My Desert Menagerie" in 2018.
He was active in peace rallies, and could be found at Esperanza and La Canada at the former President's impeachment rallies.
No more.
Nowadays, Chamberlin finds satisfaction in writing, tutoring and volunteering at the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center. And that's enough for him.
"I used to demonstrate a lot. Go in the streets, wave signs. I figure it's for the younger generation to do it. We've done it, it's up to the younger generation to do all that stuff."
Over the years, Chamberlin has learned that humanity trumps overt patriotism.
"I feel the best way to serve this country is not to march around flying the flag a lot, but just helping other people," he said. "I don't begrudge others that have the opportunity to serve in the military. It's helped a lot of people. It's helped straighten out a lot of people, too, but I had a different experience in Vietnam."
After years of searching, Chamberlin may finally found what he was looking for here in Green Valley.
"We work on the house a lot. I do some writing and some poetry, some letters, I do book reviews," he said. "I'm pretty satisfied with what I'm doing now. I've accepted my station in life, whatever that may be and I'm just gonna try to stay healthy for as long as I can."
Equipped with an outlet to work through his troubles, Chamberlin has come a long way since Vietnam and the many road bumps in his life that followed.
"It was a life experience. Whatever you do is a life experience, and if you can write about it, you can learn from it."