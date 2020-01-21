Intrigue aplenty at annual ABSTRACT ART DISPLAY

The colorful, annual Eva Briggs Abstract Art Competition opens Feb. 1, marking the start of final quarter of this creative 20-year celebration of avant-garde works.
At the opening of this 16th annual event, artist Bonnie Nelson will attempt to create more than one abstract work from start to finish as the audience watches.
“I’ll paint on 22-inch-by-30-inch large sheets of paper versus canvas and use acrylic paints. How many sheets I paint depends on how much time there is,” Nelson said.
“Each one a surprise. I have nothing in mind. I just let it happen; the main thing is to start with color.”
All artists entering this color-filled, creative abstract happening must be members of the Santa Rita Art League of GVR.
Canvases from new artists and seasoned entrants will fill gallery walls at the Community Performance and Art Center. The judge is contemporary and abstract Tubac artist Barbara Kazura.
Show coordinator Nan Lux said she was impressed when she saw Kuzara’s work at the 2019 Open Studios.
“It’s always fun to come to the reception and see what the local talent of the Santa Rita Art League has come up with. Every piece for this show has to be brand new and it can’t have been shown anywhere before,” Lux said, adding that the reception is a time where you can meet and talk with the artists.
Annual awards of $500, $300 and $200 will be presented to first-, second- and third-place winners, respectively. The audience can cast their vote for People’s Choice, and the winner will receive $100.
Susan Fogoros, chairwoman of promotions and advertising, said it’s always wonderful working with the creativity of artists and seeing their different perspectives.
Competition's roots
In 1977, abstract artist Eva Briggs created a list of 52 Pointers. In 2004, she bequeathed $20,000 to the Santa Rita Art League, with $1,000 to be awarded in an annual competition for 20 years.
Among Briggs’ list were these three items:
● Basic composition starts with three main areas — one large, one small with each different in size, shape and value.
● Shapes and spaces — make them different and interesting.
● A good rule of thumb for most paintings is to repeat each color in at least three places — either lighter, darker, warmer, cooler, brighter, softer, larger or smaller.
The opening of this 16th Eva Briggs Abstract Art Competition is on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Community Performance and Art Center, 1750 E. Continental Road. The event is free, and the paintings are on display through Feb. 29.
