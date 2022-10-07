When President Biden recently called many Trump supporters “semi-fascists,” it was more than just unfair and needlessly divisive. It was a distortion of the left-right continuum, an analogy often used to place political views at various spots along a straight line. Like most who use these terms, he offered no definition of fascism.

Interestingly, in news commentary and many histories, you are much more likely to see the term “far right” or “right wing” than “far left” or “left wing.” The reason for this is simple. Most of those using the term tend to be more liberal/progressive so they see their views as being more in the middle than they actually are. And this view is reinforced by the fact that most of those with whom they associate share the same views.



Jim Cleary lives in Green Valley. He can be contacted at jimcleary72@yahoo.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?