When President Biden recently called many Trump supporters “semi-fascists,” it was more than just unfair and needlessly divisive. It was a distortion of the left-right continuum, an analogy often used to place political views at various spots along a straight line. Like most who use these terms, he offered no definition of fascism.
Interestingly, in news commentary and many histories, you are much more likely to see the term “far right” or “right wing” than “far left” or “left wing.” The reason for this is simple. Most of those using the term tend to be more liberal/progressive so they see their views as being more in the middle than they actually are. And this view is reinforced by the fact that most of those with whom they associate share the same views.
But the worst distortion is the oft-repeated notion that fascism is on the far right of the spectrum and communism is on the far left. This misrepresentation is a convenient way for some Democrats to pin the fascist label on conservatives. This was certainly the connotation intended by the president’s remarks.
In fact, fascism and communism both advocate complete government control of a nation’s economy and the lives of its citizens, crushing individual freedom. The best examples, of course, are Soviet Russia and Nazi Germany. Under both regimes, people were forced to live their lives for the benefit of the state. Opposition was crushed and enemies of both regimes were slaughtered by the millions.
Nazis vs. Communists
Any theoretical differences between Communists and Nazis pale by comparison to those hard facts. Just because these two countries were at war, with both leaders claiming to despise the other’s philosophy, doesn’t change the basic truth that there isn’t a dime’s worth of difference between the two. Often those who crave power will feign a belief in a political viewpoint to gain support from citizens en route to gaining absolute power.
If we continue to follow the analogy of the left-right continuum, the next notch from the far left would be socialism. After that would be those who believe that government can and should solve any and all problems—traditional Democrats.
As we move to the right, you would find fiscal conservatives, those who believe in less government and lower taxes—traditional Republicans. Libertarians would fall farther to the right.
So, if fascism is not on the extreme right, as suggested by so many, including President Biden, what is? The answer would be anarchists, those who advocate no government at all.
There are very few advocating this position in the United States today, but it was a strong worldwide movement in the years leading up to World War I.
Biden’s error
Even if Biden’s “semi-fascists” label was only referring to those who stormed the capital on Jan. 6, 2021, he is still in error. As misguided as they were, their criminal behavior certainly was not an attempt to establish a totalitarian government that would control the lives of its citizens.
As supporters of Donald Trump, they would favor less government and lower taxes and more individual freedom, not a dictatorship along fascist lines.
Of course, there are many who would consider themselves in the middle. And the left-right continuum is quite imperfect when it comes to the views of millions of Americans, as many folks have opinions on various issues that would be all over the spectrum and it would be difficult to place their overall views on any one spot on the imaginary line.
So when we hear these terms tossed around by politicians and others without explanation, we should realize they are most often a distortion and should be disregarded as political rhetoric.
