i Like Your Style

In his colorful, flower-patterned band shirt and playing the euphonium, Chris Hohweiler entertains along with his bandmates in Brass X 4 in March at the First Friday Local Music Program at the Joyner-Green Valley Library.
An easel with paintings in the Desert Hills Golf Club neighborhood provides passersby with a daily view from the series “Look for the Light.” The show was on display at Desert Hills Lutheran Church. The local painter is Leah Peterson.
This license plate, spotted in the Continental Shopping Plaza, is a play on the Yiddish word “Bubbe,” which means grandmother and has several spellings. “The two syllables really show love when it’s pronounced,” Sahuarita resident Ellen Sussman points out.