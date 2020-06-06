I Like Your Style

GVR Clay Studio artisan Robert Lancaster displays one of his stylish clay pots at the annual Arts and Crafts Festival earlier this year at the Green Valley Recreation West Center.

 Karen Walenga Green Valley News

Plenty of great looks, creations and talents can be seen in the Santa Cruz Valley, and the Green Valley News is sharing some of them with our readers in our “I Like Your Style” feature.

Whether it's seasonal, musical, classic or eclectic, I Like Your Style showcases music, clothing, art, and much more that grabs the attention of our staff members and others when we are out and about.

In his colorful, flower-patterned band shirt and playing the euphonium, Chris Hohweiler entertains along with his bandmates in Brass X 4 in March at the First Friday Local Music Program at the Joyner-Green Valley Library.
Local resident Pat Holladay saw this ruffled dress in a thrift shop in Tucson and decided it was perfect size and style for her.
An easel with paintings in the Desert Hills Golf Club neighborhood provides passersby with a daily view from the series “Look for the Light.” The show was on display at Desert Hills Lutheran Church. The local painter is Leah Peterson.
This license plate, spotted in the Continental Shopping Plaza, is a play on the Yiddish word “Bubbe,” which means grandmother and has several spellings. “The two syllables really show love when it’s pronounced,” Sahuarita resident Ellen Sussman points out.

