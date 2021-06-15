Musicians Roy Kinney, at left, and Roy Gregston kick off on May 7 the restart of the popular, weekly Friends In Deed Friday Social, which drew an eager, mask-wearing audience ready to enjoy the music and refreshments. Weekly entertainment and programs continue each Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Quail Creek resident Laura Colbert makes no-sew blankets for homeless veterans and their children who are in the Women Warriors program, a Tucson charity that assists homeless or unemployed female veterans. Colbert is a Navy veteran herself who enjoys crafting.
A vintage Philco console shortwave radio caught the eye of East Sahuarita resident Richard Cuestas, who has given it another lease on life. Overseas frequencies on its dial range from Paris, London, Berlin and Rome to Central and South America.
Plenty of great looks, creations and talents can be seen in the Santa Cruz Valley, and the Green Valley News is sharing some of them with our readers in our occasional “I Like Your Style” feature.
Whether it’s seasonal, musical, classic or eclectic, I Like Your Style showcases crafts, music, classic cars, and much more that grabs the attention of our staff members and others when we are out and about.