A stylish and breezy summer look are these Barefoot Sandals, part of a variety of crocheted items that MorAdorable Creations vendor Patricia Mora displays for sale at the Wednesday Farmers Market at the Green Valley Village.
Librarian Charlie Touseull dresses up as the Cat in the Hat to give out new library cards to kindergartners on June 17 at the Green Valley Library.
Brianna McCord photo
Green Valley News
Sharing the love of local doggies and kitties in need of homes is this license plate in support of The Animal League of Green Valley.
Ellen Sussman photo
All the way from Alaska, this mature visitor to Southern Arizona shares a good sense of humor on this license plate.
Plenty of great looks, creations and talents can be seen in the Santa Cruz Valley, and the Green Valley News is sharing some of them with our readers each month in our “I Like Your Style” feature.
Whether it's seasonal, whimsical, classic or eclectic, I Like Your Style showcases crafts, music, wildlife, and much more that grabs the attention of our staff members and others when we are out and about.
