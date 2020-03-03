I Like Your Style

Attending the Tubac Festival of the Arts in February, Brent Nageli, a color-blind artist from Page, can only see yellow and uses degrees of lightness and darkness of colors to paint.

 Bobby Joe Smith photo

Plenty of great looks, creations and talents can be seen in the Santa Cruz Valley, and the Green Valley News is sharing some of them with our readers each month in our “I Like Your Style” feature.

Percell Felton, at left, and Daniel Pestrui are “Men with Ties,” somewhat of a rarity in today’s clothing culture.

Whether it's seasonal, musical, classic or eclectic, I Like Your Style showcases music, clothing, art, and much more that grabs the attention of our staff members and others when we are out and about.

Kim Cortez, pictured here at the Volunteer Showcase in Green Valley in mid-January, likes to experiment with dazzling hair colors and enjoys standing out in a crowd. She’s tried turquoise and is now enjoying fuchsia until the next color.
Wearing a colorful paisley shirt, guitarist Rusty Ford plays acoustic folk, country, pop and jazz in early February at the Joyner-Green Valley Library's First Friday Local Music Program.
There's no denying this unusual crested barrel cactus has a style all its own.
Abstract artist John McGraw came to the 2020 Eva Briggs Abstract Art Competition awards night at the Community Performance and Art Center clad in a green plaid kilt and traditional accessories.

