Guard gate attendant Jim Hugus at Quail Creek always has a cheerful “Welcome Home” greeting for residents. Now, with gate attendants having to wear a mask, he uses a sign to make sure homeowners get his message.

 Ellen Sussman photos For the Green Valley News

Plenty of great looks, creations and talents can be seen in the Santa Cruz Valley. However things have taken a definite detour during the coronavirus pandemic! So this month, the Green Valley News is sharing some views of the protective masks that area residents are sporting in this alternative “I Like Your Style” feature.

Who is that stylized fashionista with a designer scarf and tassels? You guessed it – that’s Regina Ford!
Even in these trying days, Marilyn Matsumoto is color-coordinated with her shirt and bright, cheerful mask. Clear gloves blend right in.
Pat and Jim Ansley are ready to shop at Walmart with their safe and cheerful masks.
Wild West Security guard Robert Palacios stands at the north entrance to Safeway at Continental Plaza to ensure a safe number of shoppers inside.

