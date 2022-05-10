Earrings made of copper and fresh-water pearls, created by Sandy Veydt at Quail Creek’s Lapidary and Jewelry Studio, are among a varied selection of jewelry available May 28, 9 a.m. to noon, outside the Quail Creek Arts & Tech Center at a special open-to-the-public event.
Guitarist Larry Hall engages the audience at this spring at the weekly Friday Social at Friends In Deed.
Karen Walenga photo
Sunny-Judith Malmstrom photographed a white-crowned Sparrow making an elegant landing in birdbath as an English House Sparrow looks on.
Susan Struthers of Quail Creek’s Glass Studio at the Arts & Tech Center designed this colorful pot of cactus for anyone who doesn’t like watering plants but wants a southwestern touch indoors.
Ellen Sussman photo
Ellen Sussman photo
This golf cart, sporting a DOG TAXI license plate at the Quail Creek dog park, caught the eye of local resident Kitty Bottemiller and her pooch Rusty.
Plenty of great looks, creations and talents can be seen in the Santa Cruz Valley, and the Green Valley News is sharing some of them with our readers each month in our “I Like Your Style” feature.
Whether it's seasonal, musical, classic or eclectic, I Like Your Style showcases crafts, music, wildlife, and much more that grabs the attention of our staff members and others when we are out and about.
