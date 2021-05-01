HURRAH FOR SUMMER — Golf & Baseball Remembered

COVID retreating and normalcy returning could not happen with better timing. Two popular sports, golf and baseball, hold center stage.
With due respect to Olympic venues, golf is the elder statesman of athletic contests. It is also quite unique. There are no umpires or referees (rules officials are present, but only active when the player asks). There are no coaches present during play.
Under most circumstances, there are no teammates. Just you and the golf course. It is the ultimate self-centered sport.
This author has battled with golf courses for nearly 70 years. Don’t ask for results. When aging took over the golf swing, I reluctantly relented and switched to the forward tees. Influenced by the Palmer era, it was a betrayal of sorts. Arnie was the epitome of no surrender.
News. The game is fun again.
Some pretty good players have been observed over the ensuing decades.
Attending a U.S. Open with a club pro, a player temporarily was without caddy. The player spotted the club pro in the gallery whom he had known for years, and asked for help. I was volunteered, and instructed to keep my mouth shut and eyes open. I survived 2 holes when the caddy returned.
This experience was not memorable, except for one decidedly influential event. Ben Hogan was playing ahead of our group. I was hooked.
Later, being an associate member of a private club offered another opportunity.
This club was a regular tour stop where the best showed up. Palmer, Player
and a young Jack Nicklaus attended. Why was Arnie so popular? An example. His bag slid into the water on the third hole. Arnie could havereproached his caddy. He did not. He laughed. Imagine Jack or Gary’s reaction.
The nicest guy out there on the links? Chi Chi Rodriguez. Swashbuckling moves aside, he was a shy man who was very approachable and accommodating.
We would move to Pennsylvania in a few years. I met Art Wall Jr. Art was an accomplished touring pro who entered tournaments with the mindset of earning a living. He did it well.
In 1959 he won the Masters and was Player of the Year. He also was the tour’s leading money-earner. which would have pleased him to no end. Not bad for a grinder.
His happiest golf moment, excluding the Masters’ win, was a victory that made him the 2nd oldest to accomplish the feat. Only Sam Snead was older. While depositing his winnings, he shared the joyful victory with a young bank officer. We became friends.
Art was not one to distribute advice, but he did give me a few nuggets:
Most amateurs under club.
Swing slowly into the wind.
When you age, keep your hands out of the putting stroke.
To score well, you must accept bad shots.
A few years ago, on a Hawaii-bound flight, Tom Watson was sitting across from us. When I pointed this out, Alice directed a question to Tom’s wife. “Is he Tom Watson?”
Tom answered, “There is that rumor.”
Some small talk on a 6-hour flight proved that Watson was a down-to-earth intelligent celebrity. He completely won me over.
National pastime
Baseball entered my sphere early on. My father managed a semi-pro town team. The pitcher was Johnny Gee, a former Pittsburgh Pirate. For decades he was the answer to a saloon trivia question: Who was the tallest major leaguer?
Randy Johnson would replace him decades later.
In 1967, while having lunch at Toots Shor’s bar in NYC, I was awed by the presence of Mickey Mantle. Of the printable items he discussed was his proclamation that he had the best butt in the Majors, except for Hank Aaron. I had been hoping for a dissertation on power hitting.
A couple decades later I ran into the Mick at an Atlantic City casino where he was greeting patrons. He was obviously drunk.
His finest moment came at the end of his life. Dying of alcohol abuse, he publicly told his enormous fan base that he deeply regretted his life choices and, was, certainly no hero.
Achilles at his best.
Green Valley produced some baseball notables. While doing a security gig, a call came in. A renter needed some ice; could we help? When the ice was delivered, I asked his name. “Roy Smalley.”
“Like the old Cub shortstop?”
“Thanks for remembering.”
It was the beginning a a fond friendship.
Friends of mine have a son-in-law who also played in the majors.
I interviewed George Vukovich. He was an outfielder for the Philadelphia Phillies and got a World Series ring when they won with the team that featured Mike Schmidt and Pete Rose.
Then came Arizona’s premier sports writer, Corky Simpson (who is a contributor to GV News.)
He spent a lifetime interviewing the best and won national recognition for his efforts.
We spent a few hours together and he regaled me with amazing insights of the legends he knew.
Lace the spikes, tee it up and toe the rubber.
Great to have summer again.