How has the Allen J. Ogden Community Garden grown since its start back in the 1980s? With flourishing garden plots for all ages, plus resident critters, and the latest additions of a hummingbird feeder station and an outdoor kitchen!
At the southern end of this trail-blazing garden just east of Santa Rita Road, a block south of Sahuarita Road, an unusual hummingbird visitor was spotted in 2016. That led clever Ogden Garden members, guided by intrepid garden manager George Stone, to capitalize on the growing number of various hummers stopping by the garden. The result is an 80-by-30-foot series of feeder stations dubbed the Hummingbird Cafe.
Nearby the feeders is another welcome addition: an 8-by-20-foot outdoor kitchen, built in 2017, that allows special events at the garden to include meals, including a pig roast every three years for Green Valley Gardeners' members.
And this year, the Ogden Garden added a cooking island on the patio where members now look forward to hosting Dutch oven cooking demonstrations and a planned Thai cooking demonstration, according to George and his wife, Kathy Stone.
Perhaps just as popular as the vegetable plots, the hummingbirds and the kitchen facilities are this garden's five laying hens, a pair of Dwarf Hotot rabbits named Snow and Turbo, and an irresistible Sulcata Tortoise dubbed George Jr., sure to entertain and educate children still a little young for gardening, as well as visitors of all ages.
While their parents tend their gardens — where peppers, eggplant, watermelon and more are grown — the youngsters can play with the chickens, rabbits and George Jr. One child even has come to be known as the “young chicken whisperer,” Kathy Stone points out with a smile.
Right from the start
As the first garden project for Green Valley Gardeners, this site at 16331 S. Santa Rita Road in Sahuarita got its start as a community garden in 1983 thanks to the donation of nearly an acre of land from local resident and businessman Neil Johnson. With 24 plots, irrigation lines and fencing put in place back then, six gardeners began raising veggies. By 1989, 14 gardeners— including popular produce guru Angelo LaScalla, along with Gene Keene and Hal Tokuyama — were busy growing their favorites here. Soon, a gazebo and storage shed were erected.
By 2009, the Ogden garden was ready for more growth, with an eye toward attracting younger gardeners and families with children, says Stone, who began gardening here in 2003 and took on the role of Ogden garden manager more than nine years ago. Welcome additions a decade ago included another storage shed with 24 lockers, a concrete patio with veggie washing sink, and conversion of two garden plots for growing Texas Sweet Onions for the Green Valley Gardeners' annual fundraiser.
“And the kids help with the onion harvest,” Stone points out, with his wife noting that the youngsters never forget that experience.
Another welcome addition here has been five raised beds for those with physical limitations who still want to garden.
South of Ogden Garden's Front Porch area and the Main Garden, additional garden plots were added in 2010 when the Johnson family allowed GV Gardeners to annex another 80-by-30-foot parcel, with three 5-by-10-foot concrete raised beds constructed per Neil Johnson's request.
Next came a seed shed and a 20-by-20-foot brick patio, along with shade cloth and 20 chairs, allowing for demonstrations, lectures and presentations to be held at the site.
Gathering together
The 2017 Pig Roast was a great success, as was the 2016 Christmas Party — the latter a joint effort between the Green Valley Gardeners, a nearby Spanish church, and Sahuarita Unified School District's Copper View Elementary School.
These days, Stone says bringing the animals into the garden has been a great addition, along with attracting younger gardeners to the site. Education classes also are being offered with a focus on a couple different ways to cook fresh carrots, eggplant and spinach.
“George is a tiller and a teacher,” says Virginia Danieu, an Ogden Garden member and strong believer in passing gardening skills to the next generation.
“Gardeners help each other,” Danieu points out. “We're a family and share a passion for gardening.”