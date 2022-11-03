An art-minded group of about 35 people came to the Joyner-Green Valley on Wednesday to have Tucson Museum of Art docent Linda Friedman introduce them to “The World of Navajo Folk Art: From Everyday Objects to Artistic Gems.”

Often using basic materials such as mud and clay, Friedman did a slide “show and tell” illustrating how the Navajo (Diné) residents in the Four Corners area created art.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?