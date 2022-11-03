An art-minded group of about 35 people came to the Joyner-Green Valley on Wednesday to have Tucson Museum of Art docent Linda Friedman introduce them to “The World of Navajo Folk Art: From Everyday Objects to Artistic Gems.”
Often using basic materials such as mud and clay, Friedman did a slide “show and tell” illustrating how the Navajo (Diné) residents in the Four Corners area created art.
Much of what was reported came out of two decades of research by Chuck and Jan Rosenak, who made it their mission to know and document the work of Navajo folk artists. They define folk art as “work by untrained, self-taught artists that is non-utilitarian, highly personal, even idiosyncratic.”
The craft may be derived from communal traditions, but something personal must be added to qualify it as art.
Friedman defined the characteristics of Navajo folk art as whimsical, charming, creative, colorful and unexpected, reflecting a rural way of life steeped in communal tradition.
“Charlie Willets was the first Navajo artists to achieve national acclaim. He was the first to carve fanciful figures of people, animals and birds,” she said.
“He created images of an unseen world of 400 carved figures in four years,” she told the audience as she showed slides of his work.
Johnson Antonio began woodcarving at about age 50. Known as the founder of Navajo figurative carving, he collected cottonwood from washes and used a pocket knife and house and watercolor paint.
Using local materials, Navajo parents made mud toys to teach their children about Navajo life, values and traditions.
“Small sculptures, shaped by hand from native clay, were painted and adorned with found objects,” Friedman explained.
Jack Beasley, who ran a trading post in Farmington, New Mexico, encouraged artists to bring in what they made at home. He was the first to recognize Navajo folk art as a collectible art form with its own style, and is credited with bringing it to the attention of the Rosenaks.
Friedman then showed a slide of two small dogs made of mud by the mother of Betty Emerson.
“They were unpainted because she had no paint and if one was broken, it was returned to the earth with respect,” she said.
Friedman’s presentation also included a slide by artist Mamie Deschillie, known as “A Navajo Grandma Moses,” and slides by pottery and weaving artists who made rugs portraying everyday Navajo life.
