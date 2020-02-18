Hop on bus for popular TOUR OF HOMES

Year-round residents and winter residents, mark your calendar! St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church’s popular annual home tour is coming up.
It's a fun opportunity to look inside six different homes this year — and perhaps picking up decorating ideas. Plus, the proceeds from tour tickets benefit local charities that are not part of St. Francis.
Friday, March 6, is home-tour day, with the event starting at the church. Tour buses will transport attendees to each of the six homes in Green Valley, while giving ample time to look at each home’s distinctive details and décor.
And waiting to board the bus won’t be boring, organizers promise, thanks to a silent auction and a complimentary gourmet table to pleasantly pass the time at the church. The auction will feature original art, jewelry, pottery and gift certificates, while the gourmet table will be filled with home-baked pies, cookies and other goodies.
There’s also the Talents Unlimited Boutique to browse and buy from a selection of gifts to give or keep.
One of the homes on this year's tour spans 3,700 square feet on 1.2 scenic acres, with a private in-ground pool and perfect views of the Santa Rita Mountains.
Owned by Russ and Diane Michels, who moved here from cold-weather states of Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota, they said they chose Green Valley for the warmth.
“The backyard, large garage, and four bedrooms is what attracted us, and the house is very functional with a mixture of furniture pieces from our previous homes,” Diane said.
Three guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom are at one end of the home.
All the doors and kitchen cabinets are made of deep-reddish alder wood, giving the home a blended feeling of the outdoors with warmth. Alder wood is a fine-grained wood similar to cherry, birch and maple.
The living room, dining room, master bedroom and den look out to the backyard pool and a huge expanse to the Santa Rita Mountains.
“The home’s layout gives us plenty of space, to be alone or together. We liked that all the money is going back into the community,” Russ said about showing their home on the tour.
Along with a circular driveway, plenty of privacy, a large gas-fired fireplace, indoor pillars at the entry, and wood window shutters to shut the sun out or let it in, those on the tour can also view the art and artifacts the couple have collected over the years.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.