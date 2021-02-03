HOME SWEET HOME! Mix of projects indoors & out

The COVID pandemic has certainly changed how we live, work and play. Even as the coronavirus vaccine becomes available, the concept of hunkering down and sheltering in place has given many people the opportunity to rediscover the simpler things like the joy of making home-cooked meals or the chance to spend time outdoors. It also showed us that privacy is sometimes necessary for your well-being, even from your loved ones living under the same roof.
A comfortable and functional home has become more important than ever. Scan the internet and look on Pinterest or Instagram, for example, and you'll discover loads of images featuring home decorating projects, organizing tips, and creative activities people have embraced to stay engaged during these challenging times.
If Facebook and other social media sites are any indication, there are loads of people becoming reacquainted with their kitchens as the virus hampered eating out. Cooking at home has become the new routine during the pandemic and as ready-to-make meal delivery companies have exploded in popularity, homeowners are discovering the need for more storage.
Manager Chris Hensley at Sears Hometown Store in Green Valley says his store has experienced a “significant increase in freezer sales.”
“I think it’s because people are buying larger quantities of food so they don’t have to keep going to the store,” Hensley says. “They are ordering food online and need more than a refrigerator for added freezer space.”
Heading outdoors
Hanging out in your own backyard has been the quarantine place to go for many and outdoor cooking is more than a summer activity in Arizona.
“Barbecue grills and all the stuff that goes with them have been flying out the door,” says Michael McAuliffe, owner of Ace Hardware in the Green Valley Village. “We’re had to reorder grills to keep up with the demand and it’s only January.”
Fire pits, fireplaces, patios and decks, plus screened-in porches, have been a popular addition for homeowners in weather-friendly Southern Arizona, but outdoor kitchens are trending during the pandemic. More elaborate outdoor spaces featuring fully equipped kitchens, some with appliances normally associated with the restaurant business, are in demand.
“We have killer pizza ovens designed for outdoor kitchens,” says Rob Wilson, vice president and general manager of Flame Connection in Tucson. “You can cook almost anything outdoors if you have the right equipment, and making pizza outdoors is a great way to entertain.”
Flame Connection specializes in custom-designed outdoor kitchens, barbecue islands, grills, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, fire pits and fire tables, and all types of accessories to host lavish outdoor gatherings or everyday outdoor dining for the family.
“With the great Arizona weather you can eat outdoors in comfort almost all year long, with the exception of maybe mid-summer, but when the sun goes down it’s pretty nice,” Wilson says. “We will design an entire outdoor kitchen to suit your landscaping. You may want to eat outside for every meal.”
Indoor amenities
Because of the quarantine, people have been working from home when possible. Dedicated home workspaces are more than just temporary corner nooks in a room. When you spend most of the time working from home, you need to have a space to be actually separated from the rest of the house, not just to be more productive but also to have a clear separation between working hours and relaxing.
Big box home improvement stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot have reported a surge in sales during the pandemic as homeowners focused on their own home projects and have used the stay-at-home suggestions by adapting their living spaces, making them work- and learning-friendly for adults as well as kids taking classes at home and online.
Comfortable office furniture, good lighting, and efficient storage is in demand, and many stores are offering curbside pickup for online and phone orders, so you don’t have to leave your car.
In addition, home offices need to be suitable for video calls like Zoom requiring as much soundproofing as possible, but also aesthetically pleasing to be shown on a screen with a potential audience of colleagues and clients. Zoom-bombing by pets and family members just may disrupt a critical meeting. Decorative privacy screens to section off areas of a room or adding large area rugs or artwork can also help to help absorb noise.
Jacki McCue, owner of Continental Design in Green Valley, says her business did better in 2020 than in 2019.
“People were stuck in the house during COVID and began to see projects in their homes that needed to be done,” McCue says. “Rather than spending money on traveling, they were spending it on things for their homes like new window coverings.”
For many in quarantine, the opportunity to go to the gym has been put on hold. The simple act of going for a walk or sitting in a park has been an enormous source of reprieve. However, in the midst of a lockdown scenario, these activities aren’t universally accessible and a significant decrease in activity is more than keeping fit and healthy, it's a mental health issue.
While a home gym fully stocked with the latest equipment is a luxury, a small space with a TV, floor mats and weights can still provide a much-needed break during tense times.
“I suggest walking and using the resources online versus purchasing equipment which will most likely sit in the living room with you,” says Kimberly Murphy, La Posada’s Living Well director.
Murphy recommends checking out the abundance of exercise classes on YouTube, as well as online fitness subscriptions designed for your individual needs and fitness level. Offered on platforms like Zoom or FaceTime, these classes are guided by a trainer or wellness coach and can be done at home and on your own time schedule.