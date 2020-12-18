Holiday spirit alive & well

For the second year in a row, the Christmas Parade and House Lighting Contest at San Ignacio Ridge Estates in December was full of glee and spirited fun.
Merrymakers paraded through the neighborhood in golf carts, on bicycles and even on a ATV.
The jolliest winner, “The Last No-Ellie,” went to John and Dee Stearman. Johnny and Janice Campbell were awarded as most creative winner for “Ruby.” And Bob and Mary Ellen Noel captured the funniest winner for “It's a Secret! SHHHHHHH.”
Eight homes were part of the the Home Lighting contest, with the Noels earning the Brightest Display; Rich and Helen Oldham capturing the Most Festive display; and Dean and Catherine Peterson's lights were judged as the Most Creative.
Capable volunteer judges were Mike Rogers, Marge Bassett, Dale Thibodeau and Kim McElroy.
Greg and Rozanna Benz gathered up all the food and cash donations during the parade, and John and Dee Stearman delivered them to the Amado Food Bank.
Well done, San Ignacio Ridge Estates! In addition, all other San Ignacio neighborhoods are challenged to join a parade contest next year!