HISTORIC ROUTE 66: Along the Mother Road in AZ

Part I
In 2006, we were busy planning our 21-month cross-country journey; we were highlighting the state maps with the sites we wanted to explore. On the list of places to see, we included 50 state capitals, birthplaces and burial sites of the U.S. Presidents, National Parks, State Parks, oddities listed on Roadside America, and attractions along the Mother Road, known as Route 66.
During our travels, we explored many sites along the historic route, photographed teepees, historic motor courts, narrow trestle bridges, red brick roads, and we visited a multitude of Route 66 museums. Along the way, we got our picture taken with the Blue Whale in Catoosa, Oklahoma and with the Paul Bunyan statue in Little Atlanta, Illinois, to name a few.
When we moved to Arizona in 2010, we were thrilled to discover that our adopted state contains 385 miles of the Mother Road within its boundaries. Did we see the entire 385 miles? Almost — there is one small section we have been unable to locate. Sit back and relax while we share with you our journey, heading west from the New Mexico border.
Our first encounter with the Arizona section of Route 66 was in the Petrified Forest National Park. At one point within the park, we arrived at a surprising stop. The signage read: “Highway of Dreams — Petrified Forest is the only National Park in the country with a portion of Historic Route 66 within its boundaries. You are currently standing where the Mother Road used to be, with the line of telephone poles paralleling its alignment through the park. This stretch of Route 66 was open from 1926 until 1958 and was the primary way millions of travelers initially experienced Petrified Forest and Painted Desert. Imagine driving to this spot in the 1932 Studebaker before you, when this road was in its heyday!” We left with smiles on our faces and tons of photos.
The next stop was Holbrook, a city of about 5,000 people, founded in 1881 when the railroad was built. The original settlement was a railroad and freight depot that provided supplies to Fort Apache. This city on the original Route 66 still contains some endearing attractions and eateries in the downtown area. We particularly enjoyed visiting the Wigwam Village Motel, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This motor court was part of a United States motel chain in the 1930s and 1940s, providing accommodations for those who traveled the original Mother Road.
Pulling up at this site brought us back in time. The white wigwams were immediately noticeable and enticed us to stay a while. To help replicate the Route 66 era, the current owners parked vintage cars in the parking lot. The motel has 15 rooms for rent with cable TV, air conditioning, and log furniture in a small, cozy environment.
History through the miles
Traveling on Interstate 40, we arrived at Joseph City. Settled in 1876, this is the oldest Mormon settlement in the Little Colorado River Valley. Within the town limits, we explored two historic trading posts.
The Jack Rabbit Trading Post was established in 1949. To access it, we had to exit Interstate 40 and travel along the two-lane road on historic Route 66. This trading post was easy to locate with its big yellow sign with red letters that says: HERE IT IS. We were impressed! The one-story white building was covered with murals of jackrabbits, Indian dancers, saguaros, and much more. Inside the trading post, we found a large variety of Route 66 memorabilia.
Before leaving, we discovered a large jack rabbit sculpture (about 8 feet tall) with a saddle on its back. This was our opportunity for a great photograph! We took advantage of it. A point of interest: the trading post’s signage “HERE IT IS” was used in the 2006 film “Cars,” starring Mater and Lightning McQueen with a Model T replacing the jackrabbit.
Within a short driving distance is the Geronimo Trading Post, currently located on Interstate 40. This is a difficult place to miss! In the parking lot, are large white teepees, dozens of large pieces of petrified wood, a huge black-and-white Indian vase, and wagon wheels. We were not the only ones checking out the teepees and taking pictures of the beautiful petrified wood specimens! Inside, we browsed through the large store filled with memorabilia of all kinds.
Before we arrived at our next site, we were already singing (loudly) “Standing on the Corner in Winslow Arizona.” Located on the original Route 66, this is an exciting town to visit. The Historical District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, attracts tourists from all parts of the world. The energy in this district took us back in time with its Route 66 sign painted on the road, vintage cars and trucks, Route 66 eateries, and two metal sculptures that are standing on the corner. It was endearing to see people hugging the sculptures, getting their pictures taken on the world-famous corner and singing at the top of their lungs. (We got our pictures taken, but did not sing for fear of offending others).
Fourteen miles west of Winslow, we found Meteor City, an abandoned Route 66 site, currently located on Interstate 40. The most prominent feature is the domed gift shop, however the teepees and the large dream catcher add to the ambience. It was immediately apparent that it has been abandoned for some time. The debris and broken sign speak of its painful demise. We walked around taking pictures of the murals, structures, signs, debris, and the dream catcher. Here, we even had the opportunity to take a picture of the historic Route 66.
Ancient landmarks
On our list of Route 66 attractions, we had included Barringer’s Crater, also known as Meteor Crater, 18 miles west of Winslow. It was a popular Route 66 attraction that prompted travelers to stop and view the meteorite impact crater caused as a result of an asteroid colliding with Earth approximately 50,000 years ago. The evidence of the impact is 1 mile across and 550 feet deep. We spent hours at this site, listening to the docent, viewing the introductory film, browsing through the museum and viewing the crater. This was an impressive and educational site, and we left with dozens of photos.
Two Guns, currently listed as an Arizona ghost town, is on Interstate 40. It contains the remains of a Route 66 theme park. This large site was fun to explore, with several structures in various stages of decay, an abandoned gas station, a campground, a gift shop, a diner, a pool, and several stone structures that appear to have been a hotel and a zoo. On the abandoned water tower, we found some beautiful murals.
Our next stop was another abandoned Route 66 site listed as an Arizona ghost town. The prominent feature of Twin Arrows are two very large arrows sticking in the ground. This feature definitely would have enticed Route 66 travelers to stop. They prompted us to stop! Here was a café, trading post, and several other smaller abandoned structures. It was in a state of disarray and has apparently been closed for some time. We took pictures of the existing structures covered with graffiti and the surrounding area.
Listening to the song about the Mother Road, we made sure not to forget Winona. In this small community, there is one main attraction that led us there. The Walnut Canyon Bridge, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was part of the original Route 66 and still stands proud and tall. This historic trestle bridge site still contains a section of the original route. We had the opportunity to stroll on the original road, take photos of the bridge, and imagine what automobile travel was like in those days. What a well-preserved piece of Arizona history.
Another popular attraction for the Route 66 travelers was Walnut Canyon National Monument, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This site preserves ancient Sinagua cliff dwellings and provided visitors the opportunity to view the historic cliff dwellings and enjoy the beautiful rock formations. We loved spending time at this site; walking along the rim trail, taking multiple photos of the cliff dwellings and browsing through the visitor center.
From Flagstaff to Williams
Flagstaff, an enjoyable and energetic city with a current population of 72,000 residents, contains many remnants of days gone by. Route 66 makes its way through the city (currently marked Business 40). Driving through town, we located many remnants of the Mother Road: historic motels and eateries intermingled with current businesses. Some of the neon signs are impressive and surely must have enticed travelers to stop, rest, and eat. A significant remnant of days gone by is the Dean Eldredge Museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is commonly referred to as the Museum Club, a renovated club and museum. A cool place to take a photo.
Driving west on Interstate 40, we stopped at an unincorporated community which claims to be the highest elevation on the historic Mother Road. Currently, Bellemont is better known for its proximity to Camp Navajo. We located one Route 66 remnant at this site: the abandoned Richfield Service Station which, in the past, adjoined the Pine Breeze Inn. We did not see any additional buildings.
Williams, originally on the Mother Road, was affected by the Route 40 bypass. When we arrived in this town, it was immediately apparent that this small city of 3,000 residents takes full advantage of its Route 66 heritage. The Williams Historic Business District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, contains historic streetlights, several gift shops with Route 66 memorabilia, antique cars, beautiful murals, neon lights, a soda fountain, a gas station museum with vintage pumps, and diners with statues of Betty Boop. We found it relaxing and exciting to walk around the historic downtown area. Of course, we chose to dine with Betty Boop!
At this point, it is time to stop and rest! We look forward to continuing the journey and our adventures in our next article: Route 66 Part II. See you soon.
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” and “Connecting Dots.”