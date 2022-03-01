Games played Feb. 18-23, 2022
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
In games marked by high winds, Health Insurance Solutions defeated 3 ½ Happy Barbers 28-27 while the Barbers came back to clip the Insurers 16-12 in the second tilt. The Barbers were led by Vince Robinett’s three homers and one by Bill Seavecki. Joe Simmenthal, Steve Wentz and Bruce Scandling were perfect at the plate in the first contest. and Brian Kelley and Scandling launched homers.
In games decided in the bottom of the last inning, Two Girls Pizza defeated Hickey Automotive 20-19 before the Mechanics won 24-23. Randy Drenning and Dave Thompson were the leading Hickey hitters in the opener, while Russ Henegar, John Beckner and Mick Iannacchino led them in the second game. Harvey Schelter led the Pizza team hitters going seven for seven (HR) in the twin bill. Ed Mendoza launched three homers and Tom Trekker added one.
In a battle of the two top teams, 3 ½ Happy Barbers defeated Two Girls Pizza by scores of 20-17 and 20-18 in contests plagued by last Wednesday’s winds of over 30 mph. Kurt Kohler and Tom Liedtke were perfect at the plate in the first game. Vince Robinett smacked a walk off homer in the last inning to win the second contest. The Pizza hitters were led by Tim Ilse with 8 hits. Tom Trekker (HR) and Harvey Schelter each had seven hits. Ed Mendoza blasted another three home runs.
After observing the havoc created by the wind, Hickey Automotive and Insurance Center Solutions decided not to play and to claim one victory apiece.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 21, was gusty, to say the least. In the morning game the Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investors faced the short-handed Longhorn Grill & Saloon. The Investors took the first game 16-11 despite superb glovework and hitting by the Horn’s super sub, Penny Durgan. The second game was a nail-biter. Down 5 runs, the Horns battled back with Rich Farrell’s base-clearing shot driving in the winning runs. Horns 18-17. On the day Bob Hoyler led the Faves with 6 hits. Dave Lee had 5 while Paul Hill, Clair Prody, Chas Palacios, Mike Palmer, and Ron Severson had big days as well. Horn’s Manager Rich Malinowski carried his team on his back with a grand slam, another homer, and multiple other base hits.
The afternoon tilt was a 96-run slugfest between the Animal League of Green Valley and the Insurance Center of Green Valley. In the last inning the Insurer’s Michelle Schilling hit a grand slam to put the Agents up 27-21. The Animals clawed back, highlighted by a double by manager Bob Barry and a three run homer by Joe Nuess. Animals 28-27. The Insurance Center took the night cap 22-19. Jerry Brotz led the agents with 8 hits on the day. Rich Allison added 7. Kurt Jorgensen and Dave Erickson had 6 each while Mike Gempel hit for the cycle with an extra triple thrown in. Wally Towne cleared the bases repeatedly with 15 RBIs. Roger Johnson’s 5 hits and Ed Karnes last inning homer were not enough for the Animals.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
(sponsored by Shawn Smith RE/Max Select Realty)
It was a beautiful, sunny morning at the softball fields on Friday. With the cool temperatures, the players quickly began their warm-ups.
Bats were hot and runs were quickly accumulated as game 1 commenced. Mac Robison hit two home runs, earning three RBIs. Stacy Michaels hit to the Shawn Smith Re/Max Select Realty sign in center field, resulting in three RBIs. Four RBIs benefitted the Orange Team as Robert Cannon demonstrated his ability at the plate. The excitement continued as doubles were hit by Dave Fehringer, Penny Durgan, Mark Haskoe, Leslie Lang, Ken Becker and Stacy Michaels. Final scores were Orange Team 7, Green Team 11, and Yellow Team 10.
Game two launched after a break for the athletes and pitchers extraordinaire Craig Jackson and Lu Smith. The action continued with a triple by Arlie Lyons and doubles for Mark Haskoe and Penny Durgan. Fielding was impressive as the defense worked together effectively. Results of game two: Orange Team 2, Green Team 7 and Yellow Team 7.
