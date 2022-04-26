HI-ART CREATIVITY Inspired students garner awards

Santa Cruz Valley art students from Sahuarita, Walden Grove, Nogales and Rio Rico high schools — plus a crowd of friends and family — filled the Tubac Center of the Arts in early April for the annual Hi-Art opening exhibit to learn whose art the judges selected this year.
Judges were TCA Executive Director Karin Topping, Artistic Director Karon Leigh and Operations Manager Sarah Vickery.
Of the 82 entries, 36 were displayed in the Front Gallery.
The variety of subject matter, art styles and mediums demonstrated creativity, experimenting and skill.
At the evening awards event on April 8, Topping and Leigh welcomed the sizable crowd before handing the microphone to Vickery, who announced this year’s Hi-Art winners.
Keeping the audience in suspense, Vickery announced the top winner last.
Two Honorable Mention winners, Cassandra Scott and Kim Allen from Sahuarita High School, weren’t present but won $150 each.
Scott’s entry of a three-dimensional piece, titled “The Cheesy Burger,” featured layers of a bun, hamburger, cheese, lettuce, tomato with the bottom of the top bun showing concentric circles of ketchup.
Allen’s entry, titled “Who?”, shows an owl painted in a bold and creative way, with the owl staring directly at those looking at it.
Grecia Solorio from Nogales High School won the Award of Merit and $175 for her entry “Santa Corazon.” Sofia Ibarra, also from Nogales High School, won the Award of Excellence and $250 for her entry “Crouching Woman.”
Natalie Corona from Sahuarita High School appeared stunned when Vickery announced she won $350 for Best of Show. Her black-and-white entry done with graphite and enclosed in a red frame was aptly titled “Dissonance.”
Walden Grove High School senior Emma Jackman was ecstatic as she rushed to the stage when her name was announced as the winner of a $3,000 college scholarship. Her entry, “Desert Bloom,” was a 14-by-11-inch painting of a cactus done in oil pastels and graphite pencil.
“The piece illustrates the vibrant red of the desert flowers, contrasted by the rich greens and blues of the cactus,” Jackman wrote on the descriptive label.
“I’ll be going to Northern Arizona University to minor in art and hopefully major in mechanical engineering,” she noted.
Leigh praised this year’s entries and winners.
“We were amazed at the quality of art submitted to this year’s Hi-Art exhibition. The skill in their use of materials, such as the pastel drawings and mixed media pieces, was far beyond the high school level. The students created works that not only had technical skill, but had thought and concept such as the drawing “Dissonance” by Natalie Corona, and “Santo Corazon,” a mixed-media piece by Grecia Solorio.”
Leigh explained that due to the limits of the Front Gallery space, only 36 entries were exhibited.
“Next year we will hold the Hi-Art exhibit in the Studio/Library Gallery so that we can present a larger amount of artwork. Additionally, we will present the middle school student’s artwork in the Front Gallery concurrently with the Hi-Art in a new exhibit, 'Mid-Art,’ developed by Sarah Vickery,” Leigh pointed out.
“It brings us great joy to be able to support our local youth and share their artwork with the community and visitors to the Tubac Center of the Arts.”
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.