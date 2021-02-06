There is more to driving a school bus than picking the children up and driving them to school, and then home in the afternoon. Every once in awhile we are offered something special.
In this case, one of the aides that help the children find the right bus, or whatever the child might need, mentioned to me that the school was looking for adults willing to read to some of the younger classes. It kind of sounded like a fun time for me, so I volunteered.
A couple of weeks went by and I was told I had been accepted. Great!! But what story should I read that the school would accept and the kids would enjoy? The school district's “Christmas Vacation” was about a month in the past, but some of the thrill still lingered. I happen to love Christmas as much as the kids, so I chose “The Night Before Christmas.”
My first stop was the library to see if they had a copy I could use to read from. It turned out there were two to choose from. The first one was the original story, and the second one was a “take off” of the original. It was written as a 6-year-old boy might have experienced the night before Christmas, but couldn’t go to sleep and wait for it. I decided to take both of the books and read one after the other.
Most of the children had heard the original version, but they listened intently as I read. The story, as written, is very easy to follow and is a fast read. Following up with the second story turned out to be fun for all of us. The little boy checks to see if there are any mice around and remembers hanging up the stockings.
Watching the looks on the kids faces as I went through each part of the story the little boy was experiencing was priceless! Their imaginations were working at full speed. The smiles when he knew the stockings were in place, and the frowns when the snow might be too deep for the reindeer to get through, seemed to energize the room. The story excited the children and their reactions excited me!
Most of my listeners were first- or second-graders and, because I read to three separate classes, many of them rode on the bus with me every day. This experience enabled the bus riders to see their school bus driver in a completely different light and actually made our “everyday” bus ride, more enjoyable for them as well as for me.
Sahuarita resident James Berg is in his eighth year of bus driving grade school and high school students for Sahuarita Unified School District 30. He lived in Seattle, Washington, before retiring and leaving a career in custom home and small commercial building. School bus driving, he says, is “the perfect answer to retirement boredom.”