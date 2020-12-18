As I drive through the neighborhoods, picking up my little passengers, it always amazes me the number of homes that are decorated for the specific time of the year. Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, etc.
A few years ago, in September I think, my dispatcher told me there would be a new student riding on the bus that morning. She was waiting for me at my third stop. She was a very shy second-grader and I could see that the lady waiting with her was very concerned.
The little girl had a big frown on her face as she got on the bus and showed no reaction to my “welcome aboard” comment. Her attitude softened as the weeks went by, and the lady that was with her the first day was there every morning and every afternoon. The concerned look had disappeared and was replaced by a very loving smile and it was returned by the little girl as she got off the bus.
I am delighted to say I know the lady well! She is a “foster parent.” Over the years I have been driving school bus, on this same route, she has been an inspiration in the way she so lovingly takes a “ lost soul” and, with lots of love, makes their life livable again!
Part of this love is that her house is beautifully decorated for each season. For the child, it creates an excitement that they may not have experienced before and a pride of living in a special place.
Have a great holiday!
Sahuarita resident James Berg is in his eighth year of bus driving grade school and high school students for Sahuarita Unified School District 30. He lived in Seattle, Washington, before retiring and leaving a career in custom home and small commercial building. School bus driving, he says, is “the perfect answer to retirement boredom.”