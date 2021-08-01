I am writing this a couple of weeks before school actually starts. I’m not sure how the other school bus drivers feel about the first day, but I am excited! I have been blessed to have experienced that special “ first day” every year for many years. As school bus drivers, we get to have a totally unique experience that even the parents, grandparents or whoever is standing at the bus stop doesn’t get to have!
Can you imagine what it is like for this very young child to be standing at his or her bus stop and all of a sudden this giant bus — lights flashing and a giant pair of doors open — and smiling at them is a total stranger welcoming them to climb up the stairs and take a seat?
The experience is somewhat easier for them if there is a neighbor kid or a brother or sister going to get on the bus. They lend a little reassurance to the situation. But what about the little boy or girl who has to experience this with just mom or dad standing there with them? So many times it takes some real coaxing by the parent and the bus driver to get the child to release their grip on the parent’s pants leg or skirt and climb up the stairs.
It is standard procedure to have the younger students sit up front, near the bus driver. Nowadays it is most likely that most of the students are used to riding in a SUV of some sort, but to get on a 40-foot-long bus, for the first time, can be a somewhat frightening experience!
Generally, things calm down considerably as the bus continues to its other stops and more students get on board. It always seems to help calm your fears when others are willing to do the same things you are doing.
Arriving at the school creates a few more doubts! “Are you sure this is the school I am supposed to be going to?” or “Will you be taking me back home after school?” Etc, etc! The aides who meet the buses at the schools are used to the many questions and do a great job of helping to relieve some of the fears.
The afternoon trip home seems to be much easier for our young students. There is still that somewhat look of anxiety on their faces, but the day’s activities have greatly reduced many of their fears. By now they are very tired, and most likely their biggest concern is that the bus driver remembers where he or she picked them up! That may seem like a silly thing, but this has been a day of lots of new experiences, and home has now become the number one thought on their mind.
As I pull up to their bus stop and they see Mom, Dad or whoever is waiting, it is not unusual for a few tears to come along as well as big smiles! And that is not only on the kids faces!
Come to think of it, it has been a pretty great experience for the school bus drivers too!
Sahuarita resident James Berg is in his ninth year of bus driving grade school and high school students for Sahuarita Unified School District 30. He lived in Seattle, Washington, before retiring and leaving a career in custom home and small commercial building. School bus driving, he says, is “the perfect answer to retirement boredom.”